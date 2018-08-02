Trump's road show rolls into Wilkes-Barre to boost Lou Barletta for Senate

Chris Brennan writes about people, power and politics . He was previously the political editor for the Daily News. Since 1999, Brennan has covered elections for president, the U.S. Senate and House, governor of Pennsylvania, mayor of Philadelphia and other public offices.

President Trump, left, greets U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta (R., Pa.) before a speech on Jan. 18, 2018, in Coraopolis, Pa. Barletta is running for U.S. Senate.

WILKES-BARRE — When the going gets tough, and he has plenty of political problems these days, starting with the growing criminal investigation of his campaign’s dealings with Russia, President Trump gets going, back home to the base that sustains him.

And so it was Thursday, as the president travels here for a raucous rally in Luzerne County, one of the places that helped him win the White House in 2016.

Trump planned to stump for U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta, the Hazleton Republican who co-chaired his campaign in the state and now is trying to defeat U.S. Sen. Bob Casey’s bid for a third term.

Hours before the rally’s 7 p.m. start, the faithful were gathering at a hockey arena here in the Luzerne County seat.

Don Evans, wearing a U.S. flag bandana around his neck, said this would be his first political rally ever. He said he’s passionate about controlling immigration and wants Trump to build the promised wall along the border with Mexico. “I’d put the first brick down,” Evans, 66, said. He also said he can’t wait to vote for his the first time ever, to reelect Trump. “If [the election] were tomorrow, I’d be first in line,” he said.

The working-class county also was pivotal to Trump’s 2016 success in becoming the first GOP presidential nominee to win Pennsylvania in nearly three decades. He defeated Hillary Clinton in Luzerne by 26,000 votes, or 19 percentage points, a swing of more than 30,000 votes from President Barack Obama’s winning margin there four years earlier. Statewide, Trump won by 1.27 percentage points.

“What I really like is how he is a bit more controversial,” said Tim Mikolaichik of Mountaintop, wearing a red Make America Great Again cap and a NASCAR t-shirt. “He’s not afraid to share his opinion,” Mikolaichik, 18, said. “He says and does what he wants. I like how he’s not bound by any party.”

David Alberola of Nanticoke brought his service dog, Lucky, to the rally. “I think he’s one of our nation’s greatest leaders,” Alberola said. “It’s just amazing what he’s done so far in under two years.”

While some congressional Republicans have expressed concerns or misgivings about many of Trump’s recent moves on issues such as separating children from parents who enter the country illegally, tariffs on imports and exports, and a threatened government shut-down just before the Nov. 6 election, Barletta has been a reliable ally.

At Trump rallies, the loyal are rewarded with a place on stage while his foes are chastised from the podium in a stream of us-versus-them rhetoric.

Barletta’s campaign sees the president as key to reigniting the passion that shook the state in 2016. Casey, too, wants Trump and Barletta joined at the hip; he sees the president as an anchor for the challenger.

Deb Millets, who splits her time between Allentown and Florida, is sold on Barletta because of the president. “He needs to get in there and he needs to get the work done,” she said.

Trump was scheduled to attend a fundraiser for Barletta before the rally, following a fundraiser headlined by Vice President Mike Pence in Philadelphia last week. Barletta trailed Casey in money, with $1.56 million as of June 30, compared to $10 million for the incumbent.

Barletta’s race is not sparking interest from national donors and recent polling shows Casey with a double-digit lead.

The GOP line of attack, outlined by Pence last week: Once a sensible moderate, Casey has lurched left, opposing tax cuts, the repeal of the Affordable Care Act, and efforts to take federal funds from so-called sanctuary cities that resist reporting some information about undocumented people.

“If that’s his strategy, I hope he sticks with it,” Casey said. “To the extent that someone buys into that, they’re probably already there, they’re probably already against me,” he said. “It’s just the nature of politics today.”