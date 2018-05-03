Freight train derailment shuts down SEPTA and Amtrak rail lines

Surf angler reels in 58-pound striped bass in New Jersey May 2

Two hoppers cars on a freight train carrying stone derailed overnight on the Northeast Corridor Line in Delaware County, halting service on SEPTA’s Wilmington-Newark Line and on Amtrak trains between Washington and Philadelphia.

No injuries were reported in the derailment near the I-95 overpass in Ridley Township.

The derailment involved an 88-car freight train carrying stone and pulled by two Norfolk Southern locomotives, officials said.

The last two cars of train derailed and one of them tipped over, spilling its load of stone, about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday between SEPTA’s Eddystone and Crum Lynne Stations Wednesday, officials said.

SEPTA has suspended service on the Wilmington/Newark Regional Rail line, and Amtrak has done the same on the Northeast Corridor between Washington and Philadelphia. SEPTA said extra passenger trains will run on the Media/Elwyn line.

Newark: Service is suspended until further notice due to Amtrak's freight train derailment. Passenger extra trains will operate on the Media/Elwyn line. — SEPTA (@SEPTA) May 3, 2018

There is no word yet when service might resume. The cause of the derailment is under investigation.