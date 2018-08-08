Trump visits the county that helped swing Pa. to the right. Can Democrats win it back?

Which Pa. and N.J. races will make the difference in the fight for Congress?

Which Pa. and N.J. races will make the difference in the fight for Congress? Aug 8

I cover national politics and policy from Washington D.C., with a focus on Pennsylvania and New Jersey lawmakers and issues.

U.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, a Bucks County Republican, and Democrat Scott Wallace (right) are facing off in one of the toughest U.S. House races in the Philadelphia region.

WASHINGTON — After Ohio’s special election Tuesday, the next time Democrats and Republicans face off directly is Election Day — when the road to control of the U.S. House runs through the Philadelphia region.

Democrats, needing to add 23 seats to gain a House majority, are targeting six Republican-held districts in southeast Pennsylvania and South Jersey, and another five or so could come into play in the two states if a wave forms.

Both Pennsylvania and New Jersey also host Senate races as the GOP tries to hold or expand its 51-49 advantage.

Here we rank the most competitive contests in the Philadelphia region and a little beyond based on conversations with more than 20 independent analysts, pollsters and political insiders from both parties, along with reviews of polls and forecasting sites.

We’ve rated them from one to five based on a combination of importance and competitiveness. This is a snapshot at the start of August, likely to shift as the campaigns unfold and national events intervene.

Top Tier

PA1: This Bucks County-based race could be the tightest in Pennsylvania, and is a place where the GOP is hoping to draw a line in suburban Philadelphia. (If the midterms are a war, one Republican recently said, PA1 is the Alamo — though perhaps on reflection he might choose a less ominous metaphor).

Democrat Scott Wallace won a competitive primary, but some analysts and Democrats are wondering if they picked the right candidate. The wealthy son of a former vice president has absorbed Republican attacks over his charitable foundation donations as the GOP tries to define him as an outsider before he can introduce himself. The Republican, U.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, has created an independent brand focused on local issues — which might help him hang onto the kind of suburban moderate voters who have fled the GOP elsewhere. Dems are banking of two waves helping Wallace: one from the candidate’s own money, and one from liberal voters eager to make a statement about President Trump.

Rating: 5 Stars



PA7: The Lehigh Valley district hosts another of the toughest races in the state. It’s a battleground where Hillary Clinton won by just one percentage point in 2016.

Susan Wild won a competitive Democratic primary and is facing Marty Nothstein, who has vowed to be a pragmatic Republican in the mold of the region’s longtime congressman, Charlie Dent, who retired in May as one of Washington’s last moderates.

She is a community activist and the first woman solicitor for Allentown. Nothstein is an Olympic cycling champion and Lehigh County commissioner.

Wild’s big fund-raising edge and a national atmosphere that seems to favor Democrats has analysts tilting their predictions ever-so-slightly her way.

Rating: 5 Stars

NJ3: South Jersey’s Tom MacArthur is the one Republican in this area who has embraced Trump. He personally authored key pieces of the bill to roll back the Affordable Care Act and was the only New Jerseyan from either party to vote for the GOP’s signature tax cuts, which capped the popular deduction for state and local taxes.

MacArthur has also tried emphasize his independence and has criticized Trump at times, but those two big votes loom large — for both Democratic activists in Burlington County and in more conservative Ocean County, which supported Trump in 2016.

Democrat Andy Kim just had a big fundraising quarter, but MacArthur has enough personal wealth to match any spending in one of the most expensive districts in the country, one that includes both the Philadelphia and New York media markets. Of all the districts in the Philadelphia suburbs, Trump performed strongest here, winning it by six.

Rating: 5 stars

PA17: The only race in the country featuring two incumbents: Democrat Conor Lamb and Republican Keith Rothfus.

It’s a Republican-leaning district, but Lamb begins with a major advantage in name ID and momentum, thanks to his nationally-watched special election victory in March.

Rothfus had a safely Republican seat until Pennsylvania’s new congressional maps came out. Now, it’s more evenly balanced, including many suburban Democrats, and about 44 percent of the district’s electorate is new. One early poll showed Lamb with a substantial lead, but Republicans say not to count out Rothfus.

Rating: 4 stars

Developing

PA Senate: After a barnburner of a Senate race last year, this year’s Senate race in PA has been much quieter. The Republican candidate, U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta, has struggled to raise money or make many inroads against Democratic incumbent Bob Casey — but he got some powerful help the past few weeks, in the form of a fund-raiser with Vice President Pence and a rally with President Trump.

Many Republicans in Washington and Pennsylvania are down on this race, in part because the Senate map includes better targets in less expensive, more conservative states, but with the president’s interest in Pennsylvania and personal affinity for Barletta, it’s too early to completely discount the contest.

Rating: 2.5 stars

NJ Senate: Under normal circumstances this race wouldn’t even be on the radar — but is now worth watching, worryingly for Democrats.

Republicans haven’t won a Senate election in New Jersey since 1972, and Trump is deeply unpopular in the blue state, but the Democratic incumbent, Bob Menendez, just survived a federal trial on corruption charges, was “severely admonished” by the Senate and performed poorly against a virtual unknown in the Democratic primary. His GOP challenger, former pharma executive Bob Hugin, is spending heavily from his own pocket to remind voters about it.

Given the national environment, it’s a good year to run as a wounded Democrat in a blue state, but if national Democrats have to spend money and resources in one of their strongholds, that could be costly.

They are playing defense in many other races in tougher states across the country.

Rating: 2.5 stars

Likely Flips

These races appear unlikely to be competitive, but are still significant in the national picture, because Democrats are heavily favored to capture GOP-held seats in all three contests.

PA5: The Delaware County-based district was likely to fall to Democrats after the Republican incumbent, Pat Meehan, resigned amid a sexual harassment scandal. It became a slam dunk once the new congressional maps came out: Hillary Clinton won nearly 63 percent of the vote here. Republicans see good things in the future for their nominee, Pearl Kim, but privately they acknowledge she has almost no chance against Democrat Mary Gay Scanlon.

Rating: ½ star

PA6: A potentially top-tier race centered on Chester County fizzled when the new map shifted the district left and the incumbent Republican, Ryan Costello, dropped his reelection bid. Republicans might have a shot here in another year, but voters in Chester County have swung hard against President Trump — nowhere in Pennsylvania moved as far from Mitt Romney to Clinton in 2016 — and Democrats have a promising candidate in Chrissy Houlahan. She’s up against attorney Greg McCauley. Both parties concede this race is all-but-over before it gets started.

Rating: ½ star

NJ2: Despite the competitive political turf here, the race to replace Republican Rep. Frank LoBiondo in South Jersey is essentially over.

National Republicans pulled support from the GOP candidate here, lawyer Seth Grossman, after revelations of numerous videos and social media posts featuring charged racial comments, including one in which he called diversity “crap.” Democrat Jeff Van Drew is a state senator who has long-standing crossover appeal in the most conservative portion of the district. If Democrats don’t win this seat, it probably means their Election Day is a disaster.

Rating: 0 stars

Sleeper Races

PA10: Just outside Harrisburg, Republican Scott Perry has never had a close race or had to raise serious money. But after redistricting, he now has a more evenly-balanced district (Trump won it by 9 points, compared to 20+ in his old seat). Perry is being challenged by a George Scott, a retired Army lieutenant-colonel who is now a pastor and ran an eye-catching campaign ad that showed him disassembling and burning a rifle. Perry is favored, but if the Democratic tide rises, this is one place where a once-safe Republican could be washed away.

Rating: 2 stars

PA16: Another district where Democrats are hoping for help from a big wave. It’s a long-shot — Trump won by 20 percentage points in the district that borders Ohio — and the incumbent, Mike Kelly, is said to be rich enough to put his own money into the race. But national Democrats have tried to highlight the district, putting it on its list of top tier races. Another one where Democrats are trying to put themselves in position to benefit if a major wave shapes up.

Rating: 1 star

PA8: If Democrats stumble it might be here, in Northeastern Pennsylvania, where Matt Cartwright represents a district that Trump won by 10 percentage points. It would be ironic for Dems to make huge gains in Pennsylvania only to lose a seat.

Still, Cartwright survived Trump’s 2016 win and the atmosphere should be better for Dems this time out. His opponent, John Chrin, is an investment manager who worked at Goldman Sachs. He can put some of his own money into the race, but doesn’t exactly fit the profile of the Trump coalition in this heavily working-class district.

Rating: 1 star

Around the region: The most optimistic Democrats think that if things go their way they could sweep every House seat in New Jersey. Leonard Lance, whose Central Jersey district abuts Pennsylvania, is facing a tough test in a wealthy district that Clinton narrowly won. Democrat Mikie Sherrill, seeking an open suburban seat in North Jersey, is favored in another key race and some Democrats are even dreaming of unseating longtime incumbent Chris Smith, who formerly represented Burlington County.