Two dead, one injured after shooting in North Philadelphia near Temple's campus

Two dead, one injured after shooting in North Philadelphia near Temple's campus Apr 21

Two people are dead and one other is injured after a shooting in North Philadelphia Saturday.

A woman and a man are dead and a man is injured after a shooting early Saturday morning in North Philadelphia.

Police responded to a call of a “person with a gun” along the 1800 block of West Diamond Street, close to Temple University’s main campus, where they found a 20-year-old woman shot in the back. She was taken to Temple University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead around 12:20 a.m. Saturday.

A 21-year-old man who was initially placed in critical condition after being shot in the head died from his injuries around 9:20 a.m. Another 21-year-old man was transported to Hahnemann University Hospital with a gunshot wound to his right leg. He is in stable condition.

Police have not released the victims’ names and have not reported any arrests.

The university issued an alert at the time of the shooting, urging students and employees to “use caution” and “avoid the area.”