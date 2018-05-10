'We knew that something extraordinary had happened': Southwest pilots describe emergency landing in Philadelphia

'We knew that something extraordinary had happened': Southwest pilots describe emergency landing in Philadelphia May 10

I write about social justice and explore how race, gender, sexuality, and class shape our lives in uneven ways.

Tammie Jo Shults made an emergency landing in Philadelphia on April 17 after the plane’s engine exploded. Passengers praised Shults for her professionalism during the emergency.

The Southwest pilots who brought down a plane in Philadelphia last month after its engine exploded, killing a passenger, said in their first public interview that they heard a loud bang and quickly learned something “extraordinary” had happened to the aircraft.

“The aircraft yawed and banked to the left, a little over 40 degrees, and we had a very severe vibration from the number-one engine that was shaking everything,” co-pilot Darren Ellisor told ABC News’ 20/20. “And that all kind of happened all at once.”

The pilot, Tammie Jo Shults — who was hailed for her calm and focused demeanor during the emergency — said she and Ellisor had to use hand signals and yell to each other because it was so loud. But the two never doubted they could safely land the plane, Flight 1380, with 144 passengers.

“I don’t remember anything other than starting to think through what the plan is. And it worked well,” Shults said.

>> READ MORE: Twenty minutes of terror in the sky: the emergency landing of Southwest Flight 1380

“Was there some of that fear? There probably was deep down,” Ellisor said, “but I, you know, pushed it away.”

Southwest pilot Tammie Jo Shults speaks out for the first time in exclusive interview on @ABC2020 with @ABC's @MarthaRaddatz https://t.co/wXzcKYC86D WATCH: Friday at 10p ET #ABC2020 pic.twitter.com/5WyJj9fWUs — ABCNews PR (@ABCNewsPR) May 9, 2018

Shults said she and the crew sent a card to the husband of Jennifer Riordan, who was partially sucked out of a window that had broken before passengers pulled her back inside. She was taken to a Philadelphia hospital, where she later died.

Riordan was a mother and bank vice president of community relations from New Mexico.

“Hearing some of the things that her husband has said subsequently that just makes us think what a sweet and rich family they are,” Shults said.

>> Read more: Trump meets crew of Southwest flight that made emergency landing in Philadelphia

Shults said she waited to speak publicly to give Riordan’s family time to mourn.

The full 20/20 interview will air at 10 p.m. Friday on ABC.