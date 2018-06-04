Supreme Court gay cake case: Baker who wouldn't make same-sex wedding cake prevails on narrow grounds

American Bible Society to employees: Abstain from sex outside marriage or resign May 30

Masterpiece Cakeshop owner Jack Phillips decorates a cake inside his store in Lakewood, Colo., in 2014. He refused to make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple.

The Supreme Court has ruled in favor of a Colorado baker who refused to make a cake for a same-sex couple because gay marriage was against his religious beliefs.

In a 7-2 vote, the court ruled that the Colorado Civil Rights Commission had shown hostility toward the baker’s beliefs and, as one justice wrote, failed to offer a “neutral and respectful consideration of his claims.”

The ruling on narrow grounds was one of six possible outcomes cited in December by Rutgers-Camden law professor Perry Dane, a former clerk to U.S. Supreme Court Justice William Brennan. The Inquirer and Daily News summed up his description this way:

In this scenario, any businesses reprimanded for denying service to a same-sex couple would have to prove they were being reprimanded because a municipality, or state, was intolerant of their religious beliefs. Simply denying service on religious grounds wouldn’t be enough to protect a business.

The American Civil Liberties Union highlighted that last part in a tweet Monday.

BREAKING: SCOTUS reversed the decision in Masterpiece Cakeshop v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission, based on concerns specific to the case. The Court did NOT rule that the Constitution gives a right to discriminate. — ACLU (@ACLU) June 4, 2018

The case goes back to 2012, when Dave Mullins and Charlie Craig stopped in the Lakewood, Colo., shop of Christian baker Jack Phillips. In a brief exchange, Phillips said he could sell the couple other goods, but not a wedding cake, because same-sex marriage ran against his religious beliefs. The couple filed a complaint with the Colorado Civil Rights Commission, which sided with them.

In Monday’s ruling, Justice Anthony Kennedy wrote that the commission’s actions “showed elements of a clear and impermissible hostility toward the sincere religious beliefs motivating his objection.” Kennedy cited comments from some of the commission’s members who “disparaged Phillips’ faith as despicable and characterized it as merely rhetorical, and compared his invocation of his sincerely held religious beliefs to defenses of slavery and the Holocaust.”

Like Mullins and Craig, Kennedy wrote, Phillips was also entitled to a “to a neutral and respectful consideration of his claims.”

Philadelphia’s LGBT affairs director, Amber Hikes, weighed in on the ruling on Twitter.

LGBTQ are going to keep shining and thriving just as we always have -with or without #SCOTUS validation. Believe that. Happy Pride Month, my people — Amber Hikes (@AmberHikes) June 4, 2018

New Jersey and 20 other states prohibit businesses from denying service due to a person’s sexual orientation and gender identity. While Pennsylvania does not prohibit that, Philadelphia does. The city’s Commission on Human Relations has the power to temporarily shut down businesses that repeatedly violate the law.

