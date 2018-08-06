To foster creativity, these parents created a game that's Pictionary meets Apples to Apples

Anna Orso is a member of the Modern Life team covering culture, trends, and the way we live. She's a Fishtown resident, a Penn State grad, and a native of York, Pa.

Adam and Meghan Owenz want other parents to know this: They are not crazy.

Sure, they think a lot about limiting — nearly eliminating — screen time for their two kids, ages 6 and 3. They don’t really watch TV at home. Ditto for movies. Usually, they opt for activities like drawing, reading and spending time outdoors.

But the Wyomissing, Berks County parents who run the blog “Screen-free Parenting” aren’t aiming to change other parents who let the kids scroll through their smartphone for fun. Instead, the Owenz’ say they want to offer tips, tricks and tools about how to cut down on screen time for kids if parents want to.

The couple’s latest tool? “Starting Lines,” a board game they developed over the last year-and-a-half that’s a mix of Pictionary (released in 1985) and Apples to Apples (1999) and that the couple says fosters creativity in both children and adults. They hope the game, which they’re currently crowdfunding with the hopes of shipping 1,000 units by early 2019, will address what’s called the “creativity crisis,” or the idea that there’s been a gradual shift over the last several decades away from promoting creativity.

“The average drawing game is top-down. It says ‘draw an alligator,’ then you’re judged on that,” said Meghan Owenz, who teaches child development and is a psychology professor at Penn State Berks. “Instead of telling them what to draw, what if we had a game that rewarded people for seeing something that not everybody did?”

Here’s how it works: A player selects one of 18 “starting line” cards — what everyone will use as the basis for a drawing — and one of 24 category cards, like “big city” or “in the sea.” Each player (you need three or more) has two minutes to turn that line into something else that falls in the category, plus come up with a creative caption to go along with it.

Then, the designated judge for that round picks their favorite (à la Apples to Apples) based not necessarily on how good the drawing is, but on how creative the end product is. The winner keeps the category card and, by the end of the game, the player with the most category cards wins.

And the game isn’t just for the young ones. Adults can play with kids — they don’t have to dumb themselves down because the judging isn’t based on artistry — or with other adult friends.

The Owenz’ say they didn’t set out to develop a product. As full-time professors, they weren’t aiming to become the founders of a board game business. But they started playing a rudimentary version with their kids and realized they were onto something new.

After Starting Lines was born, Adam, 37, and Meghan, 33, played it with friends and family, spending 18 months building a prototype of the game and finessing everything from the category cards to the type of paper used to the length of time each player has to make their masterpiece.

Then, they contracted with a production company and an order fulfillment service, both of which work with other household games like Cards Against Humanity (2011), and placed an order for 100 games.

Last week, the Owenz’ launched a crowdfunding campaign aimed at raising $20,000, or enough capital to place an order for 1,000 more games. For $25, plus $6 in shipping costs, customers can order the basic Starting Lines game and expect to receive it by February 2019, should the crowdfunding campaign succeed. Buyers can also choose a $49 option that gets them the game and then donates one to a school, camp or after-school program.

Other pledge levels include an adults-only expansion pack (with categories like “college party” and “what hell looks like”) and a five-pack specifically for educators.

“My true vision is this will be played in school, and kids will be rewarded in school for being creative,” Meghan said, “as opposed to being rewarded for having the right answer.”