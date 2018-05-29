As Starbucks holds its racial-bias training, black-owned coffee shops host roundtable on inclusion

Ariell Johnson of Amalgam Comics & Coffee Shop was one of the entrepreneurs who participated in a roundtable on black-owned coffee shops.

Starbucks is hosting a racial-bias training Tuesday to talk to employees about the relationship between employees and customers and what the company can do to make its spaces more inclusive.

In Philadelphia, another roundtable tour was also happening Tuesday: A discussion organized and run by black-owned coffee shop owners to highlight retail racism and the exclusion of people of color in white spaces and the importance of supporting black-owned businesses.

The chat, live-streamed by Essence, a monthly lifestyle magazine for black women, touched upon how responses to incidents like Starbucks can turn into valuable actionable initiatives.

>> READ MORE: Starbucks stores closing for anti-bias training: Latest updates

Rolando Brown, 36, who serves on the board of directors for Red Bay Coffee and is based in Philadelphia, said he was inspired to help organize the event in light of the response to the Starbucks arrests.

People in Philadelphia saw the events at Starbucks as unacceptable, Brown said.

“That’s what inspirited us, we saw what was happening in Philly so that inspired this kind of dialogue,” he said.

>> READ MORE: For black cafe patrons, Starbucks arrests raise concerns and interest in black businesses

Other participants spoke of how coffee shops aren’t always welcoming for people of color.

“Coffee spaces are a white culture space in the U.S. so black folk don’t feel welcomed in that space. So if a space to build community and foster activists is white culture, why can’t we all say ‘that’s pretty cool to gather’ why don’t we make it a black culture space too?” said Blew Kind, owner of Franny Lou’s Porch. “I don’t want to impede on beauty parlor, stoop, block parties because those are black culture spaces too. I’m trying to make a space where marginalized people, black folks, elders, family can be welcomed and relaxed and talk about hard difficult topics in a welcoming space.”

Kind added that all businesses should be mindful of how they treat “other” people.

>> READ MORE: Would you have spoken up during Starbucks arrest of two black men? White teachers at a Delaware County school debate

>> READ MORE: An unlikely outcome of Starbucks: Kindred spirits and a social media campaign

Other

The entrepreneurs involved in the discussion were Keba Konte, owner of Red Bay Coffee in Oakland, Calif.; Blew Kind, owner of Franny Lou’s Porch; Marc Lamont Hill, owner of Uncle Bobbie’s in Germantown, Ariell Johnson, owner of Amalgam Comics in Kensington; Pam Africa, a black activist and Shantreel P. Leiws, CIO of Shoppe Black, a website that provides resources and training to black-owned websites.

The Starbucks training comes after the arrests of two men waiting for a business contact at the 18th and Spruce Streets location last month prompted outcry, protests and public apologies.