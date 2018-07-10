Consumers, coffee shops see changes after Starbucks incidents - but will they last?

A woman sits outside at a Starbucks in Bala Cynwyd in May. After two scandals rocked the corporation, Philadelphians have had mixed reactions to the transgressions, and the company’s attempts to heal public wounds.

Tucked on a South Philadelphia street sits a family-owned coffee shop with orange walls adorned with framed photos, an Italian flag and a giant street sign bearing the shop’s name: HomeGrown Coffee & Creations.

The cafe is located across from a Starbucks. And that, co-owner James Rossoni said, has recently been beneficial for business.

“With all of the issues [Starbucks] has been having some of their customers have swayed our way,“ he said in an email.“We see more everyday.”

The “issues” Rossoni referred to are the April 12 arrests of two black men who were sitting in a Center City location of the coffee chain and a June incident in which a man with a stutter was reportedly mocked by a barista. Both transgressions sparked national outrage, with Starbucks holding an afternoon of racial-bias training for all employees after the arrests.

Three months after the arrests, the initial ire toward Starbucks has died down, though there have been some lasting impacts. But it remains an open question whether the changes — for Starbucks, which recently received more recommendations on how to address bias, at other coffee shops or among consumers — will stick.

It’s about more than coffee

Rossoni said his new customers seem to be enjoying the La Colombe coffee served at HomeGrown, but thinks something more than caffeine keeps them coming back.

“We treat people like people and I think that is a big plus when it comes to the comparison,” he wrote, adding that both the more “personal encounter” and the shop’s drinks were converting customers.

A store’s products are not always what attracts customers, said Maurice Schweitzer, a professor of operations, information and decisions at University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School.

“Part of what [customers] consume is not just the product itself but also the affect and emotional experience of being in one store or another,” he said, noting that this is particularly true for cafe-goers.

HomeGrown is not the only shop that appears to have benefited from Starbucks’ recent negative PR. Both Rossoni and Green Engine Coffee owner Zach Morris said customers explicitly said they were visiting their shops in lieu of a usual Starbucks trip.

And at Green Engine, a bright Haverford space with wood accents and potted plants scattered throughout, workers recently received new employee handbooks.

Morris said the first thing he did after hearing about the race-fueled incident was update his shop’s handbook with a new section on “appropriate customer interaction.” While this was covered in training, Morris said he wanted instructions in writing.

For some consumers, changes are brewing

Philadelphia resident Eric Michael, 28, is one customer switching to local coffee shops.While he used to visit Starbucks multiple times a week, he found it “difficult to cross the threshold” after the arrests, Michael wrote in an email. He sees the habit shift as a positive one.

“It opened my eyes to the local flavors that saturate the Philadelphia coffee scene,” Michael said, echoing other residents who said they used the scandal as an opportunity to support locally-owned businesses.

Chris Irons, a 35-year-old Germantown resident, had already stopped drinking Starbucks after a series of negative experiences unrelated to the recent scandals. He said he thinks corporate leaders need to specify what they expect from all employees.

Others, however, remain supportive of Starbucks.

“I think any consumer products business that is as large as Starbucks will unfortunately have some incidents, what is critical is how they respond” Joe Cleary, a 56-year-old Cherry Hill resident, said via Twitter. “I think Starbucks is sincerely working to rectify such situations.”

Convenience is key

While some consumers may be changing their habits, many will likely return to shops they find most convenient, said Penn professor Schweitzer. That could bode well for places like HomeGrown — its proximity to a Starbucks location makes it equally convenient.

Schweitzer said he believes Starbucks, at least in the short term, handled the situation prudently.

“Sensitivity training is a good idea,” Schweitzer said. “But, to really change how people orient to others takes a long time.”

That could be particularly challenging for a business like Starbucks, where many baristas only work for a few years, he said.

A learning experience

Starbucks is not the only coffee shop learning lessons.

Green Engine owner Morris said he used the cases as a tool to make sure nothing of the sort happens at his own business.

“I can see how this stuff happens because people aren’t always nice to each other,” he said. “Best I can do is always learn from others’ mistakes, and learn from my own.”