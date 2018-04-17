Starbucks to close all U.S. stores on May 29 for racial-bias training after arrests in Philadelphia

Starbucks to close all U.S. stores on May 29 for racial-bias training after arrests in Philadelphia Apr 17

Staff writer Mensah M. Dean joined the enterprise team in January 2016. Since 1997, he has worked for the Daily News, covering a number of beats including, education, welfare reform, criminal courts and City Hall. He began his career at the Washington Times, where he won a handful of regional journalism awards.

Starbucks CEO in Philadelphia as protests resume at Center City Starbucks where two black men were arrested

Starbucks CEO in Philadelphia as protests resume at Center City Starbucks where two black men were arrested Apr 15

Starbucks to close all U.S. stores on May 29 for racial-bias training after arrests in Philadelphia

Starbucks to close all U.S. stores on May 29 for racial-bias training after arrests in Philadelphia Apr 17

Stephanie Farr covers Philly Culture for the Philadelpha Inquirer, Daily News and Philly.com. She writes about the people, places, things, and ideas that make Philly and its suburbs weird, wild, and wonderfully unique.

Starbucks will close all of its stores in the United States on the afternoon of Tuesday, May 29 to “conduct racial-bias education” training after two black men were arrested at a Center City Starbucks last week in an incident that continues to draw national outrage.

In a news release Tuesday, Starbucks said it would close its more than 8,000 company-owned stores and provide training to its nearly 175,000 employees. That training will also be required for all new employees, the statement said.

“Closing our stores for racial bias training is just one step in a journey that requires dedication from every level of our company and partnerships in our local communities,” Starbucks chief executive Kevin Johnson said in the statement.

The training will address implicit bias and promote conscious inclusion “to ensure everyone inside a Starbucks store feels safe and welcome,” the release said.

Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder is among those helping to develop the curriculum for that training, according to the release. Others include Byrant Stevenson, founder and executive director of the Equal Justice Initiative; Sherrilyn Ifill, president of the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund; Heather McGhee, president of Demos; and Jonathan Greenblatt, chief executive officer of the Anti-Defamation League.

>>READ MORE: Starbucks arrests in Philadelphia: CEO Kevin Johnson promises unconscious-bias training for managers

>>READ MORE: Inquirer photographer describes image behind viral Starbucks meme

On Tuesday, Stewart Cohen, a lawyer representing the men who were arrested, held a news conference at his office, releasing few details about the situation but saying the coffee chain’s chief executive had apologized.

“I’m not going to be taking any questions and my clients are not going to agree to any interview at this time,” he said.

Men’s lawyer taking no questions, men not at press conference about @Starbucks — Mensah M. Dean (@MensahDean) April 17, 2018

Cohen then read a statement he released jointly with Starbucks.

“For the past several days, Starbucks ceo Kevin Johnson and the gentlemen involved in the incident at the Philadelphia Starbucks store have engaged in constructive discussions about this issue as well as what is happening in communities across the country.

Mr. Johnson apologized on behalf of Starbucks, and the conversation continues today about how this painful incident can become a vehicle for positive social change. We have a situation – and the people at the center of it have come together with civility, common purpose and a willingness to listen and work towards a solution. Together we ask that the community respect this process. There will be more to follow. ”

The brevity of his statement and his abrupt departure from the conference room at his law office shocked reporters. @Starbucksnews . — Mensah M. Dean (@MensahDean) April 17, 2018

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Commission on Human Relations is looking into reports of other incidents at the same Starbucks location.

In a summary of the city’s response to the incident, which has sparked national attention and put the Seattle coffee chain in damage-control mode, Mayor Kenney’s office said the human relations commission would “review the firm’s policies, guidelines and procedures, including whether Starbucks has written policies, whether the policies are enforced uniformly, and how much discretion is left to individual employees.”

The statement said the commission was looking into “additional reports that have come to their attention about this specific location.” It did not provide any details about the reports or the nature of those incidents.

>>READ MORE: For black cafe patrons, Starbucks arrests raise concerns and interest in black businesses

The Starbucks at 18th and Spruce Streets has been the scene of daily protests since a video of the arrests went viral over the weekend. The store’s manager called police while the men sat waiting for a third man without ordering anything. The pair were handcuffed and led out by police when they declined to leave.

The fallout has brought Johnson and Starbucks COO Rosalind Brewer to Philadelphia for damage control. On Monday, Johnson apologized on national television and met with city officials. He said the company would institute unconscious-bias training for managers.

Kenney and Police Commissioner Richard Ross have said the officers who made the arrest did nothing wrong, indicating the responsibility rests mainly with Starbucks.

Still, the city said the police department is “reviewing protocols related to how officers respond to such circumstances.”

Staff writer Joseph A. Gambardello contributed to this report.