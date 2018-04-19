Men arrested at Philadelphia Starbucks appear on GMA: 'Not just a black people thing, it's a people thing'

Southwest 1380: What we know and don't know about the emergency landing in Philadelphia

Rashon Nelson and Donte Robinson, the two black men arrested at a Starbucks in Philadelphia last week, appeared on “Good Morning America” on Thursday.

The two black men arrested at Starbucks in Philadelphia last week — an event that sparked national outrage, public apologies and a racial-bias training program at the coffee chain’s 8,000 U.S. cafes — are calling for change in an interview wth ABC’s Good Morning America that aired Thursday morning.

Rashon Nelson and Donte Robinson, who have laid low since a video showing the arrests a week ago went viral, spoke with anchor Robin Roberts to explain what unfolded.

They were accompanied by their attorney, Stewart Cohen, who said his clients were engaged in mediation with Starbucks with a retired federal judge as arbitrator.

The widely shared video posted by user @MissyDePino shows the two men being taken away in handcuffs after refusing to leave the store, where they did not make any purchases. The incident put the Seattle-based coffee chain in the center of controversy, while protests in front of the store at 18th and Spruce Streets ensued for three days over the weekend and Monday.

Robinson said he wants to make sure what happened to him and Nelson don’t happen to anyone else again, and that while “rule are rules,” Thursday’s incident is more about “what’s right is right and what’s wrong is wrong.”

“I want to make sure that this doesn’t happen again,” he said on the show. “So what I want is for a young man or young men to not be traumatized by this and instead motivated, inspired.”

FULL INTERVIEW: "This is something that has been going on for years…everyone is blind to it." Rashon Nelson & Donte Robinson, the 2 black men arrested at a Starbucks in Philadelphia, speak out exclusively to @RobinRoberts: https://t.co/bIBmMGlwWN pic.twitter.com/IZekmHrWw2 — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 19, 2018

Nelson shared a similar sentiment, and said he’s taking “this opportunity as a stepping stone to really stand up and show your greatness and that you are not judged by the color of your skin.”

“It’s not just a black people thing, it’s a people thing,” he said.

In an interview with the the Associated Press, Nelson apparently indicated he feared for his life.

“Anytime I’m encountered by cops, I can honestly say it’s a thought that runs through my mind,” Nelson said. “You never know what’s going to happen.”

A female manager called the police and reported that the two men refused to to leave and she told them they could not stay in the store without buying anything.

In the 911 call released by Philadelphia police on Tuesday, a female caller contacted the authorities shortly before 4:40 p.m. said she had “two gentlemen in my cafe who are refusing to make a purchase or leave.”

Minutes later, a radio dispatcher said a “group of males” was “refusing to leave.” Shortly after, a man can be heard saying that a “group of males” was “causing a disturbance” before requesting backup as well as a supervisor.

The incident report obtained by the Inquirer and Daily News says the two men cursed at the Starbucks store manager and refused to leave after officers repeatedly asked them to. It also accused the men of insulting the police by saying, “Cops don’t know the laws,” and “Y’all make 45G a year.”

In the GMA interview, the men did not say what they said to the police.

The report categorized the incident as “defiant trespass,” although the District Attorney’s Office ultimately declined to charge either man with a crime.

Starbucks announced earlier this week that it would close all of its U.S. stores the afternoon of May 29 while its employees undergo a “racial-bias education.”

“Closing our stores for racial-bias training is just one step in a journey that requires dedication from every level of our company and partnerships in our local communities,” Starbucks chief executive Kevin Johnson said in the statement.

John Gossett, 48, who lives two houses from Nelson’s home in Southwest Philly, praised Nelson to Inquirer and Daily News reporters earlier this week.

“Rashon is a good kid, he’s a good father, and he’s not a thug,” added Gossett, who was Nelson’s middle-school football coach.

“He’s an outstanding young man who was meeting someone about a real estate deal, and look what happened,” Gossett later added.

