Protest over Starbucks arrests by Philadelphia police: Recap

Police officers stand Monday outside the Starbucks at 18th and Spruce Streets where two black men were arrested.

Protesters convened outside Philadelphia police headquarters and marched to City Hall late Thursday afternoon to rally against the decision of officers to arrest two black men at a Center City Starbucks last week, an incident that has sparked national outrage.

The march was organized by POWER, an interfaith group that helped lead Monday’s sit-in at the 18th and Spruce Streets location where the incident occurred last Thursday. Earlier this week, members of the group met with Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson and chairman Howard Schultz about the incident.

Thursday’s protest came hours after Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross publicly apologized to the men, Rashon Nelson and Donte Robinson, who were arrested for sitting in the store without making a purchase. Ross initially said “officers did absolutely nothing wrong,” a comment that drew outrage from activists and stirred POWER to hold Thursday’s march.

Here is a recap of the event.

At City Hall, protesters call for meeting with Mayor Kenney

The marchers have reached City Hall and are singing. “We are at City Hall because that’s where the money is,” Rev. Mark Tyler said pic.twitter.com/s5OTkSG1oa — Mensah M. Dean (@MensahDean) April 19, 2018

Rev. Tyler: “The mayor should do what @Starbucks has done,” noting that founder Kevin Johnson spent hours with his group yesterday. Adds that they will continue pushing for an in-person meeting with Mayor Kenney. — Dan Spinelli (@dspin3) April 19, 2018

Kenney issues apology to men and praises Ross on Twitter

“I want to commit our city to healing together,” Kenney wrote while the march was underway.

Sometimes courage is as simple as a willingness to evaluate your own words & actions, and to account for them. Today we saw such courage with the words of Commissioner Ross. The current realities of race relations and bias in 2018 warrant ongoing re-evaluations by each of us. — Jim Kenney (@PhillyMayor) April 19, 2018

Protesters chant and march toward City Hall

“Police Department, you can’t hide, we can see your dirty side,” protesters are chanting pic.twitter.com/aawg4XY0kH — Mensah M. Dean (@MensahDean) April 19, 2018

‘We’ve had enough of getting accosted … while black’

“We’ve had enough of getting accosted when walking while Black, sitting while Black, existing Black.” – Pastor Melanie Debouse pic.twitter.com/GnVHnS9Je0 — POWER (@powerinterfaith) April 19, 2018

Some activists demanded a sit-down meeting with police.

Mark Tyler from Mother Bethel AME church demands a sit-down meeting with police and city leadership #StarbucksArrests pic.twitter.com/VGi8BDMEfg — Dan Spinelli (@dspin3) April 19, 2018

Commissioner Ross ‘showed his true colors’ when he defended police, marchers say

Ross’ apology was too little too late to some activists.

Faye Anderson of North Philly called the commissioner’s apology today “insincere” and said she is waiting for an independent investigator to resolve how the description of the men in #Starbucks changed from “two gentlemen” to a “group of males” pic.twitter.com/APAadZZTow — Dan Spinelli (@dspin3) April 19, 2018

“Their only sin is in the color of their skin,” Anderson said of the men. She said Conmissioner Ross “showed his true colors” by defending the officers involved in the #starbucksarrest last week — Dan Spinelli (@dspin3) April 19, 2018

Others protested how many officers responded to the Starbucks last Thursday.

Many signs like this at #StarbucksArrest rally pic.twitter.com/qVejlMQPx9 — Dan Spinelli (@dspin3) April 19, 2018

What Ross initially said

Commissioner Richard Ross gives a statement on the incident that occurred 4-12-18 at the Starbucks at 18th and Spruce Streets Posted by Philadelphia Police Department on Saturday, April 14, 2018

“Commissioner Ross has said the officers did ‘absolutely nothing wrong,’” POWER wrote on a Facebook page about Thursday’s march. “Join us to demonstrate that we will not tolerate racial discrimination and that Philadelphia Police must end racial bias and complicity with White supremacy.”