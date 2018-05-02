Black men arrested at Philadelphia Starbucks reach agreements with city, coffee company

City: House of Correction might have inmates beyond 2020

Rashon Nelson, left, and Donte Robinson, right, both 23, sit in their attorney’s conference room after an April 18 interview with the Associated Press.

Two black men arrested for sitting at a Philadelphia Starbucks without ordering anything have reached an agreement with the city, which will pay them $1 each and set up a $200,000 program for young entrepreneurs at their request.

Separately, Rashon Nelson and Donte Robinson also reached an agreement with Starbucks that “will include a financial settlement as well as continued listening and dialogue between the parties,” the company said in a statement. The amount of the settlement was not disclosed.

In their agreement with Philadelphia, Nelson and Robinson have released the city and its employees from “any and all claims,” city spokesman Mike Dunn said.

The two men also asked the city to create a program for Philadelphia public high school students with aspirations of becoming entrepreneurs. The city has agreed to fund a $200,000 grant for that program, Dunn said. Nelson and Robinson will not receive any of that money, he said.

>> READ MORE: Philadelphia Starbucks case: What we’ve learned since the arrests

Mayor Kenney lauded the program, saying pain from the incident would have resurfaced “over and over again” had litigation unfolded.

“Rather than spending time, money, and resources to engage in a potentially adversarial process, Rashon Nelson and Donte Robinson approached the city and invited us to partner with them in an attempt to make something positive come of this,” Kenney said in a statement. “This agreement is the result of those conversations, and I look forward to seeing the fruits of this effort in the coming months and years.”

Robinson told the Associated Press, “We thought long and hard about it, and we feel like this is the best way to see that change that we want to see.”

The arrest of Nelson and Robinson on April 12 sparked national outcry, days of protests in Philadelphia, and an apology from the city’s police commissioner. Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson called the arrests “reprehensible,” and the coffee chain later announced it would be closing all its U.S. stores on the afternoon of May 29 to conduct training on racial bias.

Nelson and Robinson, 23-year-old entrepreneurs, were sitting in the Starbucks at 18th and Spruce Streets waiting for a business associate when the store manager called police. A video of the arrest went viral.

@Starbucks The police were called because these men hadn’t ordered anything. They were waiting for a friend to show up, who did as they were taken out in handcuffs for doing nothing. All the other white ppl are wondering why it’s never happened to us when we do the same thing. pic.twitter.com/0U4Pzs55Ci — Melissa DePino (@missydepino) April 12, 2018

