New Jersey man charged with murder in stabbing of his wife

A Pemberton Township man has been arrested and charged with fatally stabbing his wife on Saturday night in front of their home, the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office and Pemberton Township Police said in a joint statement Sunday.

Kenneth D. Arsenault, 59, of the first block of Cochita Trail, was charged with murder, two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon and two counts of possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, law enforcement officials said.

Police were called to the Arsenault home around 10 p.m. Saturday to investigate a report of a woman screaming. Officers observed Arsenault on top of his wife on the ground outside of their home and arrested him.

Lorraine Arsenault, 61, was transported to the Lourdes Emergency Department at Deborah in Browns Mills, where she was pronounced dead an hour later.

The motive for the attack is under investigation, said a spokesman for the Prosecutor’s Office.

Arsenault is being held in Burlington County Jail pending an appearance in Superior Court in Mount Holly.