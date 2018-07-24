Remains of St. Katharine Drexel to be moved to the Cathedral this Fall

St. Katharine Drexel’s Sisters of the Blessed Sacrament’s “Motherhouse,” where the saint’s remains have been enshrined. The Archdiocese is announcing plans today to move the remains to the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul in Philadelphia.

The Archdiocese of Philadelphia announced Tuesday its plans for moving remains of Saint Katharine Drexel from a shrine in Bensalem to a newly constructed tomb in Philadelphia’s Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul.

Archdiocese spokesman Ken Gavin said the move to Logan Square is expected to occur in September with the tomb opening to the public sometime this fall.

“It is a very involved process, and it is a rare occurrence for something like this to take place,” Gavin said.

The remains have been housed at the 44-acre Bensalem estate at 1663 Bristol Pike, which has also hosted the order of St. Katharine Drexel’s Sisters of the Blessed Sacrament for nearly 130 years.

The order entered into a contract to sell the estate to Bucks County-based Aquinas Realty Partners earlier this year, saying the property had become too large and expensive to maintain. Sheila King, a spokeswoman for the order, said the sale and a final price was still pending. Aquinas hopes to turn the property, which dates back to the 1890s, into a senior housing complex.

“The process is moving forward. They’ve been working over the summer to figure out what’s going on with the property and what it would take to realize their vision,” King said.

The Archdiocese announced Tuesday several programs, funded by the Connelly Foundation, to coincide with the transfer of St. Katharine’s remains, including school-based lesson plans, a Thanksgiving mass and an online and television documentary about her life.

St. Katharine, only the second American-born person to be canonized, will now have a more prominent and public shrine, King said. “It will be right there in the Cathedral so a lot more people will know about her and the order and her work.”

St. Katharine died in 1955 and was canonized in 2000. An heiress to the prominent banking family, she gave up a life of privilege to found the Sisters of the Blessed Sacrament in 1891. The order has historically helped disadvantaged African Americans and Native Americans.

“She’s this young socialite flying around Philadelphia and she decides to do this work … just 25 years after the emancipation proclamation,” King said.

As of this year, the order had 87 sisters remaining, aging in range from 52 to 97, with a median age of 79. Proceeds from the estate sale will fund charitable work in the United States, Haiti, and Jamaica and the care of the older sisters.