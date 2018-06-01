The top 'how to spell' searches in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware

Andrea Constand in first interview after Bill Cosby's conviction: 'I was crying out'

Google Trends has published a map showing the nation’s most-misspelled words, based on “how to spell” searches in each state.

Maybe it’s time for Pennsylvanians to schedule some spelling practice.

Google Trends recently released a map breaking down this year’s most-misspelled words in each state, and Pennsylvania’s top slip up may have something to do with time management skills — or lack thereof?

Pennsylvania’s top spelling search in 2018 was for “schedule,” while New Jersey couldn’t get “resume” and Delaware had a difficult time with “decision.” Google Trends based its data on the top-searched “how to spell” word in each state between May 1, 2017, to May 1, 2018.

Are these America's most misspelled words? Check out the top 'how to spell' searches by state, just in time for the #spellingbee 2018 finals.#dataviz #maps pic.twitter.com/uTb7ynYcv5 — GoogleTrends (@GoogleTrends) May 29, 2018

Pennsylvania wasn’t alone with its most-difficult word — “schedule” came in as Tennessee’s most-misspelled word, too, while both New York and Colorado joined New Jersey with its “resume” troubles. “Beautiful” was the top spelling search in the nation.

>> READ MORE: Girls from Cherry Hill, Aston fall short in final round of National Spelling Bee

It’s perhaps better than last year’s results, when Pennsylvanians apparently couldn’t spell “sauerkraut” despite the state’s heavy Dutch and German roots. New Jersey residents couldn’t spell “twelve” in 2017.

Google Trends’ release of the top spelling searches came the week of the Scripps National Spelling Bee finals, which were held in Maryland Thursday night. Think “schedule” is tough? Try on “koinonia” — the eight-letter word that won 14-year-old Karthik Nemmani of Texas the title of top speller out of 515 contestants at this year’s competition. Two local students reached the finals, with Phoebe Smith, a seventh grader at Northley Middle School in Astonl, finishing in 11th place and Shruthika Padhy, a seventh grader at Rosa International Middle School in Cherry Hill, ending up in 12th.