I

n 1931, Brooke Dolan II organized an expedition to the base of the Himalayas in China and Tibet to collect Asian animals for the Academy of Natural Sciences in Philadelphia (since renamed the Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University). They brought back more than a thousand specimens, including the takin that were installed in one of the museum’s dioramas in 1935. Three years later, Western lowland gorillas collected by the George Vanderbilt expedition to what is now the Central African Republic were sealed behind glass in their own diorama.

The two dioramas — like most of the 36 others in the museum — were not touched by human hands for decades after.

That changed earlier this year, when glaziers lifted off the glass window to begin a renovation process.

The Academy allowed an Inquirer and Daily News staff photographer to go behind-the-scenes as it embarked on the months-long historic renovation of two classic 1930s dioramas.

Over those nine decades, the colors of the animals' pelts faded, branches drooped, backdrop paintings peeled and cracked, and layers of dust built up. Academy staff conservators and outside experts cleaned and restored everything inside — the animals, leaves, trees, and even the “wet” rocks on the floor. The rejuvenated dioramas also got new lighting, and updated interpretive panels will soon be installed.