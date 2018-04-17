Passengers, bystanders describe Southwest plane's emergency landing in Philadelphia after engine explosion

Did Kevin Hart cost the Sixers a playoff win against Dwyane Wade and the Heat?

A Southwest Airlines plane with a damaged engine sits on the runway at the Philadelphia International Airport in Philadelphia, PA on April 17, 2018. DAVID MAIALETTI / Staff Photographer

A Southwest Airlines flight from Dallas to New York was forced to make an emergency landing in Philadelphia Tuesday after one of the plane’s engine exploded in flight. At least one person was injured but details weren’t immediately clear.

Here is what passengers and family members are saying about what happened on the 18-year-old Boeing 737:

‘We were kind of out of control for a while’

Timothy Bourman, a 37-year-old pastor from Queen, N.Y., was in the back of the plane when he heard a loud boom.

“All the sudden, it felt like we dropped 100 feet,” Bourman told the Inquirer and Daily News. “Everybody knew something’s going on — ‘This is bad, like really bad.’ A lot of people started panicking and yelling, just real scared.

“We were kind of out of control for a while. It seemed like the pilot was having a hard time controlling the plane. Honestly I think we just all thought we were going down.”

‘A woman … was almost taken out of the airplane and was pulled back in’

Todd Baur, whose daughter was seated on the left side of the plane, told NBC10 one passenger was nearly sucked out of a hole in the fuselage created by the explosion.

“The left engine blew, and it apparently threw shrapnel into one of the windows and depressurized the plane immediately,” Baur said. “A woman seated close to that window and was almost taken out of the airplane and was pulled back in.”

Baur said passengers around her jumped into action and secured her back into the airplane, but the woman needed immediate medical attention.

‘I thought I was cataloging the last moment of my existence’

Marty Martinez, who was seated just rows away from the shattered window, jumped on Facebook Live and broadcast a video as the plane made its descent.

“Something is wrong with our plane! It appears we are going down! A Window is open!” Martinez wrote in the comments of his Facebook video, which was drowned out by cabin noise. “Flight attendants ran over calling for passengers to help cover the hole as they broke down and began uncontrollably crying and looking horrified as they looked outside.”

Something is wrong with our plane! It appears we are going down! Emergency landing!! Southwest flight from NYC to Dallas!! Posted by Marty Martinez on Tuesday, April 17, 2018

After the plane safely landed, Martinez described the experience to CBSN.

“I had wi-fi and I knew I couldn’t get any text message through, so I jumped onto Facebook Live,” Martinez said. “There was blood everywhere… I thought I was cataloging the last moment of my existence the whole way because I had wifi. It was absolutely terrifying.”

Martinez also shared photos of the damaged engine and the shattered window as he was evacuated off the aircraft.

Flight 1380 From NYC to Dallas crash landed in Philly. Engine exploded in the air and blew open window 3 seats away from… Posted by Marty Martinez on Tuesday, April 17, 2018

‘There was ash coming through the ventilation system’

Matt Tranchin was on his way home to Dallas to see his pregnant wife when he heard a loud explosion ahead of him on the plane.

“Right around time there was a huge explosion and glass shattering three rows aheads of me, that was about the moment I realized this wasn’t going to be a normal flight,” Tranchin told 6ABC after the plane safely landed in Philadelphia. “There was ash coming through the ventilation system. We started dropping.”

Tranchin said flight attendants did their best to remain calm and focused during the confusion, but the stress of the moment was too much to handle for some members of the crew.

“As kind of an indication of how terrifying it was, some of the crew couldn’t hold back their horror. And some were crying as they looked out through the open window onto the engine,” he said.

If this ends up being the opening scene to Final Destination 13, I'm going to be really salty. #Flight1380 pic.twitter.com/feK7cPZS70 — Matt Tranchin (@mtranchin) April 17, 2018

Staff writer Michael Boren contributed to this report.