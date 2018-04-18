Southwest flight 1380: The latest on the engine explosion that killed one

Did Kevin Hart cost the Sixers a playoff win against Dwyane Wade and the Heat?

Rob Tornoe is a Philly.com editor and covers sports media. He also draws sports cartoons.

Joseph A. Gambardello is online breaking news editor. A former wire service foreign correspondent and New York City newspaper journalist, he joined the Inquirer in 1995 and has worked on the city, South Jersey, features, and online desks.

National Transportation Safety Board investigators examine damage to the engine of the Southwest Airlines plane that made an emergency landing at Philadelphia International Airport in Philadelphia on Tuesday, April 17, 2018. The Southwest Airlines jet blew the engine at 32,000 feet and got hit by shrapnel that smashed a window, setting off a desperate scramble by passengers to save a woman from getting sucked out. She later died, and seven others were injured. (NTSB via AP)

An engine exploded on a Southwest jet enroute from New York to Dallas Tuesday, killing a mother of two, injuring seven other passengers and causing panic in the skies until the plane made an emergency landing at Philadelphia International Airport.

Here are the latest developments:

Nurse who gave CPR to fatally injured passengers describes terrifying scene

Peggy Phillips, a retired registered school nurse who administered CPR to Jennifer Riordan, the passenger who was fatally injured in the engine explosion, spoke to reporters on her arrival in Dallas.

She said after the plane was rocked from the explosion there was a rush of air, a commotion a few rows behind her and a call for anyone knew CPR.

Phillips rushed to the row where a window had blown out and found two passengers trying to pull Riordan, a bank executive from New Mexico, back into the plane.

Once Riordan was inside, Phllips said she and and EMT administered CPR until the plane landed in Philadelphia 20 minutes later and Philadelphia Fire Department medics boarded the aircraft.

“If you can possibly imagine going through the window of an airplane at about 600 miles an hour and hitting either the fuselage or the wing with your body — with your face — then I think I can probably tell you there was significant trauma,” said Phillips.

Hear radio call between the pilot of Flight 1380 and air traffic control

In recording of the call between Flight 1380 and Air Traffic Control, the pilot, identified by passengers as former U.S. Navy flyer Tami Jo Shults, calmly reports her place is in trouble.

ATC: Injured passengers, okay, and are you, is your airplane physically plane on fire?

Flight1380: Not fire, not fire. But part of it’s missing. They said there’s a hole and, uh, someone went out.

