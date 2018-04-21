South Jersey crash kills two; expect delays on Route 42

Two people were killed early Saturday in a three-vehicle collision on Route 42 in Deptford, Gloucester County, according to New Jersey State Police.
The accident involving a dump truck, SUV and sedan occurred at about 3:20 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Route 42, near the merge with Route 55. The impact of the collision propelled the dump truck to overturn, spilling a load of asphalt on the highway.
Sections of the northbound lanes of Routes 42 and 55 were closed for about five hours, reopening at 8:30 a.m. Police expect traffic delays to continue throughout the morning.