PA Supreme Court upholds Philadelphia soda tax

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court upheld Philadelphia’s tax on soda and other sweetened beverages in a ruling issued Wednesday.

In a victory for Mayor Kenney’s administration, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld Philadelphia’s controversial tax on soda and other sweetened beverages.

In a 4-2 majority opinion, the court found that the city had not violated state law by taxing the distribution of beverages. Opponents of the tax had argued that the levy amounted to double taxation because it is passed down to consumers who already pay sales taxes.

Arguments in the case, heard by the Supreme Court in May, focused on a depression-era law known as the Sterling Act that allows the city to tax anything not already taxed by the state. Lawyers for a group of local businesses, consumers, and trade associations argued that the city had tried to get around state law by passing a tax on beverage distribution rather than sales.

The Supreme Court disagreed, siding instead with the city.

“The legal incidences of the Philadelphia tax and the Commonwealth’s sales and use tax are different and, accordingly, Sterling Act preemption does not apply,” Chief Justice Thomas G. Saylor wrote in the majority opinion.

Justices Max Baer, Debra Todd, and Christine Donohue joined Saylor in the majority. Justice David N. Wecht and Justice Sallie Updyke Mundy each wrote dissenting opinions. Justice Kevin M. Dougherty, who is from Philadelphia, did not participate in the case.

The 1.5-cents-per-ounce tax was intended to fund pre-K, community schools, and improvements to parks, libraries and recreation centers. City officials had said that spending for some of those programs was on hold while the case was pending in the court system.

The opinion affirmed a ruling issued last year by the state’s Commonwealth Court.

This story will be updated.