Snow possible Sunday night into Monday, as wild March laps into April

March and the endless winter: Longest cool streak in 58 years. No, this is not 'normal' Mar 28

Anthony R. Wood has been writing about the atmosphere for The Inquirer for 26 years.

Snow has been piling up this month, especially to the north and west of the city. This was a heap of snow in Wayne on Thursday.

On the second consecutive day that temperatures reached 70 degrees in Philly, computer models on Friday afternoon were warning not to get used to it.

In a radical shift, they were saying that a storm that had been expected to stay harmlessly to the south would come far enough north to spread snow across the region.

“One to two inches is about what we’re forecasting right now,” said Chad Shafer, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service Office in Mount Holly.

Snowflakes have a hard time sticking in daytime in what will, indeed, be April, but since this would be coming under cover of darkness, a widespread accumulation is possible.

“There’s quite a bit of uncertainty for a number of reasons,” said Shafer. For one thing, the model shift was rather dramatic.

He said it is unclear whether these were renegade runs or whether they finally are closing in on a solution.

He said the targeted areas currently are from the Delmarva to north of the Pennsylvania Turnpike, but that could well shift.

“It’s something to keep an eye on,” he said, “but given the wild model variability, there’s enough uncertainty to suggest that the forecast could change majorly.”

