Joseph A. Gambardello is online breaking news editor. A former wire service foreign correspondent and New York City newspaper journalist, he joined the Inquirer in 1995 and has worked on the city, South Jersey, features, and online desks.

A small plane crashed Wednesday morning in a rural part of Springfield Township in Burlington County.

There are reports of at least two casualties but there is no word on their conditions.

The crash occurred about 9:30 a.m. in a field off Smithville-Jacksonville Road.

Officials at the scene reported the plane took off from South Jersey Regional Airport in Lumberton, about 10 miles southwest of the crash scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.