Do you believe in soulmates? You're more likely to 'ghost' your date

Do you believe in soulmates? You're more likely to 'ghost' your date May 2

Fishtown venue shuts down weeks before weddings, and couples now out thousands of dollars

Fishtown venue shuts down weeks before weddings, and couples now out thousands of dollars May 8

After Fishtown wedding venue shut down, an outpouring of offers for out-of-luck couples May 10

Anna Orso is a member of the Modern Life team covering culture, trends, and the way we live. She's a Fishtown resident, a Penn State grad, and a native of York, Pa.

The Showboat closed as a casino in 2014 and reopened in 2016 as a hotel. Developer Bart Blatstein is offering up the ballroom inside to couples affected by a Fishtown wedding venue shutting down.

After a Fishtown wedding venue shut down and left couples out thousands of dollars weeks before their I-dos, some of those brides- and grooms-to-be were able to quickly secure a new space.

Others weren’t so lucky. But that could change, thanks to an outpouring of support since their stories became public this week.

Several businesses and organizations have offered free or discounted wedding services to couples who booked weddings — in some cases, years ago — at the Skybox Event Center but now can no longer hold them there due to an AWOL owner who operated for years without the proper license.

Developer Bart Blatstein announced Thursday he’s opening up the Mansion Ballroom at the Showboat Hotel in Atlantic City free of charge to any impacted couples (though, it’s noted they must still secure their own catering). The Showboat, a former casino, reopened in 2016 as a non-gaming hotel under the ownership of Blatstein, the CEO of Tower Investments whose other projects include Schmidt’s Commons in Northern Liberties and Riverview Plaza in South Philadelphia.

A wedding reception in the Mansion Ballroom averages about $20,000, depending on the number of guests and when the event takes place, a spokeswoman said. In a statement, Blatstein said he was “torn apart” reading about the couples who had planned their weddings, only to find out weeks before that they need to find a new venue.

“In a time as hectic as coordinating a wedding,” he said, “the last news a bride wants to hear is that the planned reception venue is no longer open, especially without any forewarning.”

Skybox Event Center, a now-former tenant at 2424 E. York St., operated for years as a space for weddings, parties and banquets, but canceled several weddings following a lengthy battle between the owner, the neighborhood and city officials. Skybox owner Chris Voz has gone dark, leaving one couple out $12,000 just two weeks before their wedding and two others down $3,000. Property owner Scott Janzen said Voz is in default on his lease, which he plans to terminate.

John McNesby, president of the Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police, is also offering up special pricing and space to any out-of-luck couple. While the Philadelphia Police Home Association, which operates events out of the FOP Lodge in Northeast Philadelphia, hasn’t yet nailed down what that discount might be, the group said it’s willing to work with couples who lost money booking with Skybox. They’re making available the Heroes Ballroom at the lodge, which can accommodate about 350 people.

“It kind of hit home here,” McNesby said. “This is a stressful time for them, and people save their whole lives for this stuff. We want to help out and work around that process to alleviate some of the financial strain.”

In addition to offers for a free wedding venue, couples who haven’t yet recouped their deposits can get some help in the booze department. Tom Breinich, of Ambler, works for Constellation Brands, which produces beers like Corona, Modelo and Ballast Point and owns a number of wineries nationwide. He’s offering up 10 cases of beer to couples hurt by the closure.