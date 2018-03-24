news

The best signs from Philly's March for Our Lives

Popular Stories

MARCHPHILLY25-A
Shopping Cart icon Buy Photo
Camera icon Liz Robertson
People carry signs as they head down Market Street during the March for Our Lives in Philadelphia.
by & - Staff Writers
Close icon

Michael Boren

Staff Writer

I write about social justice and explore how race, gender, sexuality, and class shape our lives in uneven ways. 

More by Michael Boren

More from Michael Boren Arrow icon
Close icon

Patricia Madej

More by Patricia Madej

More from Patricia Madej Arrow icon

The March for Our Lives in Philadelphia has brought out all kinds of creative signs to protest gun violence.

The march began in Old City around 10 a.m. and has looped toward Columbus Boulevard, with thousands attending.

Some people have sought to get the attention of politicians with their signs. Others are demanding better school safety. Here’s what we’ve seen:

“Books Not Bullets” has been a common one.

These marchers wanted to send a warning to lawmakers.

This man tried to use SpongeBob to get his message across.

These kids held up signs that said, “Arms are for hugging.”

The march brought out people both young and old. These grannies were ready to go.

More Coverage

Published: | Updated:
We encourage respectful comments but reserve the right to delete anything that doesn't contribute to an engaging dialogue
Help us moderate this thread by flagging comments that violate our guidelines
Commenting policy | Comments FAQ

Comment policy:

Philly.com comments are intended to be civil, friendly conversations. Please treat other participants with respect and in a way that you would want to be treated. You are responsible for what you say. And please, stay on topic. If you see an objectionable post, please report it to us using the "Report Abuse" option.

Please note that comments are monitored by Philly.com staff. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable. Personal attacks, especially on other participants, are not permitted. We reserve the right to permanently block any user who violates these terms and conditions.

Additionally comments that are long, have multiple paragraph breaks, include code, or include hyperlinks may not be posted.

Load comments