The best signs from Philly's March for Our Lives

The March for Our Lives in Philadelphia has brought out all kinds of creative signs to protest gun violence.
The march began in Old City around 10 a.m. and has looped toward Columbus Boulevard, with thousands attending.
Some people have sought to get the attention of politicians with their signs. Others are demanding better school safety. Here’s what we’ve seen:
“Tomorrow, there will be more of us.”—Miranda, American ✌️🇺🇸#marchforourlives #marchforourlivesphl pic.twitter.com/Re4m4LKRAH
— love, jeff💬 (@jeffsoubirous) March 24, 2018
“Books Not Bullets” has been a common one.
Fara Holland, 13 (pictured w/ her dad), of S. philly: “i came out cos kids are losing their lives and we’re just sitting around waiting for the next person to get shot.” #march4philly pic.twitter.com/eu0aUiAnNs
— Juliana Reyes (@juliana_f_reyes) March 24, 2018
These marchers wanted to send a warning to lawmakers.
Philadelphia’s March For Our Lives Rally!!! @amjoyshow pic.twitter.com/KHmLZH4idN
— Thaira (@Thaira78) March 24, 2018
Philly March for Our Lives! pic.twitter.com/5IdCfbjLiM
— Valerie K Buickerood (@valbic59) March 24, 2018
This man tried to use SpongeBob to get his message across.
We use #SpongeBobMemes to get the message across to younger generations 🤙🏼 #MarchForOurLives #Philly pic.twitter.com/8evhS8sq6h
— Roy Aguilar (@RIAmedianews) March 24, 2018
These kids held up signs that said, “Arms are for hugging.”
So young and strong! #NeverAgain #MarchForOurLives pic.twitter.com/Gj2FZdeW2C
— Julius J. DeAngelus (@jjdeangelus) March 24, 2018
The march brought out people both young and old. These grannies were ready to go.
“It’s the first hope I’ve had since you know when.” – Aliceanne Manning (right), 67, on the youth-led anti-gun violence movement #march4philly pic.twitter.com/SYsicNK4wQ
— Juliana Reyes (@juliana_f_reyes) March 24, 2018
