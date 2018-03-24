The best signs from Philly's March for Our Lives

March for Our Lives Philadelphia 2018: Details on gun-control rally

I write about social justice and explore how race, gender, sexuality, and class shape our lives in uneven ways.

People carry signs as they head down Market Street during the March for Our Lives in Philadelphia.

The March for Our Lives in Philadelphia has brought out all kinds of creative signs to protest gun violence.

The march began in Old City around 10 a.m. and has looped toward Columbus Boulevard, with thousands attending.

Some people have sought to get the attention of politicians with their signs. Others are demanding better school safety. Here’s what we’ve seen:

“Books Not Bullets” has been a common one.

Fara Holland, 13 (pictured w/ her dad), of S. philly: “i came out cos kids are losing their lives and we’re just sitting around waiting for the next person to get shot.” #march4philly pic.twitter.com/eu0aUiAnNs — Juliana Reyes (@juliana_f_reyes) March 24, 2018

These marchers wanted to send a warning to lawmakers.

Philly March for Our Lives! pic.twitter.com/5IdCfbjLiM — Valerie K Buickerood (@valbic59) March 24, 2018

This man tried to use SpongeBob to get his message across.

These kids held up signs that said, “Arms are for hugging.”

The march brought out people both young and old. These grannies were ready to go.

“It’s the first hope I’ve had since you know when.” – Aliceanne Manning (right), 67, on the youth-led anti-gun violence movement #march4philly pic.twitter.com/SYsicNK4wQ — Juliana Reyes (@juliana_f_reyes) March 24, 2018

10 minutes ago

