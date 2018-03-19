Triple shooting in West Philly leaves one woman dead

NAACP to Temple: Build your stadium in Rittenhouse Square

A 23-year-old woman was killed in a triple shooting in West Philadelphia on Sunday afternoon, police said.

The shooting took place at 4:22 p.m. at 52nd and Market Streets, outside the Galaxy West Lounge.

The woman, identified Monday as Dominique Oglesby, of the 5900 block of Christian Street, was shot in the mid-back and taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead at 4:42 p.m., according to the police.

The two other victims, a 42-year-old man shot in his left foot and a 60-year-old man shot in his left arm, were in stable condition at Penn Presbyterian, police said.

NBC10 reported that the men were the father and grandfather of Oglesby.

Police said the shooting stemmed from a dispute that start in the bar and moved to the street.

The shooter was still being sought Monday morning.

Editor’s Note: This story was updated to reflect that the homicide victim was 23, not 35 as police originally reported.