Van lands on SEPTA rail line after crash in West Philadelphia

A Police officer surveys the scene where a car drove off of the bridge onto the tracks at 4900 Kingsessing in Philadelphia affecting rail commuters Tuesday morning.

A van slammed through a fence and over a wall into a SEPTA Regional Rail cut in West Philadelphia after a crash with another vehicle Tuesday, disrupting morning rush hour service on the Media/Elwyn Line.

The crash occurred about 7:30 a.m. at 49th Street and Kingsessing Avenue and left three people injured, police said.

They said the Nissan van was northbound on 49th Street when it collided with a Hyundai Sonata that was westbound on Kingsessing Avenue before going over embankment.

The male driver of the van was taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital, where he was reported in stable condition. The woman driving the Sonata and her 13-year-old son were taken to Hahnemann University Hospital. There is no word yet on their conditions.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The van took down Peco power lines along the cut when it went over the wall and landed too close to the tracks for trains to operate.

SEPTA suspended service on the line after the crash, but resumed inbound service about a half-hour later. Outbound service remained suspended.

The line carries about 11,000 riders a day.