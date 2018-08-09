Man stabbed to death at SEPTA's Jefferson Station

Joseph A. Gambardello is online breaking news editor. A former wire service foreign correspondent and New York City newspaper journalist, he joined the Inquirer in 1995 and has worked on the city, South Jersey, features, and online desks.

A man was stabbed to death early Thursday in SEPTA’s Regional Rail Jefferson Station in Center City during what police called a “very violent struggle” that was caught on surveillance video.

The suspect, who also may have been injured, fled and was being sought.

The station is open for the morning rush hour but one track is out of service and the 10th and Filbert Street entrance is closed for the investigation. Delays are possible as a result, SEPTA said.

The attack occurred about 3:30 a.m. on a platform in the underground station, officials said. Trains were not running at the time.

The victim, who had no identification and is believed to be homeless, was taken to Jefferson University Hospital, where he died, police said.

Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said surveillance video showed the suspect stabbing the victim at least four times.

He said the crime scene covered three levels of the station, prompting police to close the 10th and Filbert Street entrance for the investigation. “There was a lot blood,” Small said.

SEPTA said that while the investigation is underway, all trains that board on Track 2 are boarding on Track 1.