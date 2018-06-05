On 5th anniversary, memorial park to be dedicated at Salvation Army store collapse site

Julie Shaw works on the Justice/Injustice team for the Inquirer and Daily News, focusing on crime victims. During her 12-plus years at both papers, she has covered the courts, crime, immigration, and census stories.

The scene of the Salvation Army thrift store collapse at 22nd and Market Streets on June 5, 2013.

Five years ago, on June 5, 2013, a bright, beautiful Wednesday morning, a three-to-four-story wall of a building being demolished collapsed onto the adjacent one-story Salvation Army thrift shop in Center City, killing six people and injuring 13. One of the injured died three weeks later, bringing the death toll to seven.

At 11 this morning — another lovely June morning and the fifth anniversary of the tragic collapse — a memorial park will be dedicated at the collapse site, 22nd and Market Streets. Mayor Kenney and others are expected to speak.

The park project was spearheaded by former City Treasurer Nancy Winkler and her husband, Jay Bryan, whose daughter Anne Bryan, a 24-year-old aspiring artist, died in the collapse.

Also killed were: Mary Simpson, 24, Bryan’s childhood best friend, who had gone shopping with her that morning; Roseline Conteh, 52, a nurse and immigrant from Sierra Leone; Bobor Davis, 68, a Salvation Army employee; Kimberly Finnegan, 35, a cashier working her first shift at the thrift store; and Juanita Harmon, 75, a retired secretary at the University of Pennsylvania. Danny C. Johnson, 59, a truck driver and father of five, died 23 days later.

Two men were criminally charged and convicted for their actions in the deadly collapse that had occurred at 10:42 a.m.

Memorial Park Dedicated A memorial is being dedicated at the site of the 2013 Salvation Army building collapse at 22nd and Market Streets. Click on the map for more information. Staff Graphic

Griffin Campbell, now 54, the general contractor on the job to demolish the four-story Hoagie City building next to the Salvation Army thrift shop, is in state prison after being sentenced to 15 to 30 years. He had been convicted by a jury in October 2015 of six misdemeanor counts of involuntary manslaughter; 13 misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment; a felony charge of causing a catastrophe and one felony count of aggravated assault, involving Ukrainian immigrant Mariya Plekan, who was buried under rubble for 13 hours and whose legs had to be amputated. (The jury acquitted Campbell of third-degree murder charges.)

Sean Benschop, now 47, the operator whom Campbell had hired to take down the Hoagie City building with a 36,000-pound excavator, was sentenced to 7½ to 15 years in state prison. He had pleaded guilty in July 2015 to six counts of involuntary manslaughter and related offenses.

The civil trial in the case lasted 17 weeks, from fall 2016 until Jan. 31, 2017, when a jury found all five individual and corporate defendants liable for the deaths and injuries caused by the collapse.

The jury began hearing evidence to decide on the amount of money to award each of the plaintiffs, but on Feb. 8, 2017, the parties settled for a total of $227 million.

In Philadelphia, building collapses are not infrequent.

On Monday morning, a back wall of a North Philadelphia building that was being demolished collapsed, killing a worker, Harvey Figgs, who was inside. Another worker was able to escape the partially collapsed two-story brick building at Jefferson and Bailey Streets. Figgs had celebrated his 59th birthday the previous day. The cause of Monday’s collapse is being investigated.