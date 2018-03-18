The Roots' SXSW event canceled after bomb threat; suspect in custody

The next nor'easter: What you need to know

A South by Southwest event coproduced by and featuring Philadelphia’s The Roots was canceled Saturday due to a reported bomb threat.

Police in Austin, Texas, arrested a 26-year old man, Trevor Weldon Ingram, on a charge of making terroristic threats Saturday night, according to a city statement released through Twitter. The statement said that Ingram allegedly emailed the threat, which Live Nation Music reported to police Saturday afternoon.

Statement regarding the Bud Light Fair Market event attached. pic.twitter.com/LWsd8sgaYT — Austin Texas (@austintexasgov) March 18, 2018

The Roots’ show would have been the third in as many years it has coproduced with Bud Light at the popular SXSW conference and festival, which celebrates the tech industry and the arts. The beer company canceled Saturday’s event, explaining on Twitter that it was a “hard decision.”

“Your safety and the safety of all fans at SXSW is our most important priority,” the company tweeted late Saturday night.

Ahead of this official cancellation, Roots drummer Questlove also had tweeted that the event was a no-go, according to the Austin Chronicle and Billboard. The tweets have since been deleted.

“Uh, welp can’t say much but for those in Austin waiting in line to see us tonight,” he reportedly posted, per Billboard. “Tonight’s show has been canceled. They’ll make official announcement but I’d rather save y’all the trouble of waiting in line.”

According to the city’s statement, the police found no evidence of an explosive device after inspecting the area.

This year’s “Bud Light x The Roots & Friends SXSW Jam” was set to feature rapper Ludacris, funk band Tank and the Bangas, indie rockers Moon Taxi and emcee Rapsody, among others.