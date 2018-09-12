Where to see the classic roadside attractions that are a short drive from Philadelphia.

In the "See the USA in Your Chevrolet" era of the 1960s and '70s, hundreds of really big fiberglass figures were created as roadside attractions and attention-getters along the highways and byways of America. The story goes that in 1962, a California maker of large farm animal statues had an order for a giant Paul Bunyan figure that the customer never paid for. So he put it in his truck and headed east on the kitschy, but now historic, Route 66 in search of a buyer. He got as far as Flagstaff, Ariz., where the Lumberjack Cafe took it off his hands.

He later sold his company, and the molds, to International Fiberglass in Venice, Calif., which went on to make more Paul Bunyans as well as pirates, Indians, astronauts, and cowboys for Phillips Petroleum, Big Friends for Texaco, Vikings for Viking Carpet, and Miss Uniroyal for U.S. Rubber. They also did animals, including Sinclair Oil's dinosaurs and the tigers for Humble Oil's Enco/Esso Extra "Put A Tiger In Your Tank" service stations.

Most of them were junked or disappeared as the large oil and tire company stores faded during the 1970's fuel crisis, and International itself went out of business in 1974. But the remaining Big Guys and Gals continued to be resold, reconfigured, repurposed, and reestablished around the country.

In 1986, the book "Roadside America" was published by Doug Kirby and Ken Smith, who attended Glassboro State College (now Rowan University) together, and a third friend, Mike Wilkins. The book was a travelogue to offbeat attractions across America. Many of the giant figures they saw were square-jawed men with both hands extending out in front of them, one palm up, one down. Because some of these fiberglass giants were holding a product, like a tire or a muffler, they coined the name "Muffler Man" to describe them. With the internet and the creation of their website in 1997, they started keeping track of the figures and invited other travelers to report sightings and send in photos. Before they knew it, they'd become experts on the genre and eventually created an interactive map of almost every "Muffler Man" - pirate, dinosaur, woman, etc. - in America. A handful are within an easy drive of Philadelphia.