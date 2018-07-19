Police hunting for N.E. Philadelphia road rage shooter

Joseph A. Gambardello is online breaking news editor. A former wire service foreign correspondent and New York City newspaper journalist, he joined the Inquirer in 1995 and has worked on the city, South Jersey, features, and online desks.

Police are looking for a man who, with a woman and two young girls in his car, opened fire and critically wounded another motorist in a road rage incident in Northeast Philadelphia.

The incident happened about 8:30 p.m. on July 3 on Cottman Avenue near the Roosevelt Mall, and investigators on Thursday released a surveillance video in an effort to find the shooter.

Police said the 22-year-old victim, who remains hospitalized with a bullet near his spine, was westbound on Cottman Avenue when car pulled up on his passenger side and the driver exchanged some words before firing four shots into the victim’s car.

The suspect then drove off and a bystander came to the victim’s aid, calling 911.

Police said the suspect was driving a dark colored 1998 to 2002 Toyota Corolla. A woman was in the passenger seat and two girls under the age of 10 were in the back seat, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Northeast Detectives at 215-686-3153