Reward offered in 5-year-old's hit-and-run death

Staff writer Mensah M. Dean joined the enterprise team in January 2016. Since 1997, he has worked for the Daily News, covering a number of beats including, education, welfare reform, criminal courts and City Hall. He began his career at the Washington Times, where he won a handful of regional journalism awards.

The police union is offering a $5,000 reward for tips leading to the arrest of the drover who killed Xavier Moy, 5, Friday afternoon in the 5000 block of Irving Street in West Philadelphia.

Philadelphia police and the union that represents its officers are asking for the public’s help to find the hit-and-run driver who killed Xavier Moy, 5, near the child’s West Philadelphia home Friday afternoon.

As an incentive, the Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge 5, is offering a $5,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest of the motorist whose vehicle struck Xavier near his home Friday, FOP President John McNesby said in a statement.

The child was struck just after 4 p.m. in the 5000 block of Irving Street. The driver fled in a green sedan, said police, who are reviewing surveillance cameras in the area that might have recorded the crime. Medics took Moy, who sustained head injuries, to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, where he was pronounced dead at 4:50 p.m., police said.

McNesby, who said the case could likely be solved with one tip, cautioned drivers to slow down and observe the speed limit as the school year recently ended and more children are out playing in their neighborhoods.

An arrest would help to bring closure to Xavier’s grieving family, he added.

In Pennsylvania, a fatal hit-and-run is a felony of the second class and the minimum penalty is three years in state prison and a fine of $2,500.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Philadelphia police at 215-686-TIPS or the Accident Investigation Division.