Coast Guard rescues would-be trans-Atlantic rower off New Jersey coast

A Coast Guard 47-foot Motor Lifeboat like this rescued a solo trans-Atlantic rower in trouble off the coast of New Jersey.

A Scottish man’s solo bid to row across the Atlantic from New York to the British Isles was cut short early Monday when the Coast Guard had to rescue him in rough seas off the coast of New Jersey.

The Coast Guard said it received a distress call from Duncan Hutchinson, 52, about 11:20 p.m. Sunday that his rowboat Sleipnir was beset by bad weather about 20 miles east of Barnegat Light.

The Coast Guard dispatched a a 47-foot motor lifeboat from the Barnegat Light Station and sent out an urgent message to ships at sea to be on the lookout for the row boat.

Early Monday, the lifeboat crew found the Sleipnir and rescued Hutchinson, the Coast Guard said. Winds on scene were 21 mph with 8 ½-foot seas.

“Thankfully [Hutchinson] was well prepared and hailed us on his VHF marine radio on channel 16,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Eric Thornton, the coxswain on the lifeboat. “We were able to pinpoint his location by using our Rescue 21 radio system, and that saved his life.”

According to the Times of London, Hutchinson, of Lochinvar, Scotland, is a novice sailor who built his boat in his shed to make the 3,000 mile trans-Atlantic journey.