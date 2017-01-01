News
Religion
Real Time ›
Ever attend a Gymanfa Ganyu?
Mari A. Schaefer
Oct 7 - 4:17 PM
Real Time ›
St. Padre Pio's heart to be at South Jersey church this weekend
RealTime Desk
Sep 23 - 2:15 PM
Real Time ›
Fishtown residents vote against turning closed church into apartments
RealTime Desk
Sep 21 - 4:29 PM
News ›
Archdiocese to shutter 3 Philly-area worship sites
By Dan Geringer
Aug 22 - 10:46 AM
Religion ›
3 S. Philly, 2 Delco parishes to either merge, partner
By Alan J. Heavens
Apr 11 - 1:08 AM
News ›
Bucks County Catholic school to close
Apr 10 - 7:56 PM
News ›
A home, finally for 'God's Powerhouse'
By Jason Nark
Mar 11 - 1:08 AM
New Jersey ›
'Black Lives' signs stolen from Cherry Hill church
By Michael Boren
Feb 23 - 11:59 PM
Philly interfaith group expands POWER
Iconic Conshohocken church to close
The fate of sacred relics after a Philly church closes
