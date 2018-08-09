To those on the Philly club circuit, the ones who, like Dyhouse, live for the dancing and the drinks and the DJs, she's Gun$ Garcia. The 36-year-old is one of the city's most prominent nightlife personalities. She's the cocreator of the wildly popular Drake Night, a mentor and teacher to many, a Filipino American woman who, over the last decade, has made a name for herself in a field that's historically been dominated by men. Gun$, with her fuchsia hair, intimidatingly tall platform sneakers, and her tendency to say whatever's on her mind, even if it gets her in trouble, is hard to miss.