Reach and Raise: Yoga and breast cancer support at the Art Museum steps

Om-azing indeed.
Kim Daniels, 41, a Chestnut Hill resident and clinical nurse leader at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, lately has been the patient. Her diagnosis in November: breast cancer. Specifically, invasive ductal carcinoma.
On Thursday, she received her final chemotherapy infusion. On Sunday morning, she joined more than 1,700 people on the steps of the Philadelphia Art Museum for an all-levels yoga class doubling as a fund-raiser for Living Beyond Breast Cancer, a Bala Cynwyd-based nonprofit support group.
Daniels, in leopard-print tights and a purple head scarf, was joined by a team of supporters, including her 7-year-old daughter, Jasmine. They called themselves the Om-azing Warriors. They wore T-shirts emblazoned with a butterfly, based on the nickname a friend gave Daniels early in her cancer treatment: the Butterfly Warrior.
“On my weakest days, my village, my team, are my wings,” Daniels said. “They keep me up.”
Sunday’s event was Living Beyond Breast Cancer’s 17th annual Reach & Raise fund-raiser. By Sunday afternoon, total donations exceeded $344,000, according to the group’s website, www.lbbc.org.