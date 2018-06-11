Downpours flood region, close I-76 into Philadelphia

Han Solo or Luke Skywalker? This 'Star Wars' fan made his choice a long time ago May 21

Heavy downpours overnight caused flooding around the region and has closed I-76 into Philadelphia.

As of this hour, the eastbound lanes of I-76 (the Schuylkill Expressway) remain closed between the Blue Route (I-476) and the Belmont Exit due to flooding.Road crews are trying to pump the water out. The roadway closed after midnight. Westbound travel from the city to the Blue Route is at a crawl.

Flooding has eased on I-95 near the Betsy Ross Bridge and on Route 38 in Cherry Hill.

The main band of precipitation is moving east and the rain has let up in southeastern Pennsylvania and western South Jersey. As much as two inches of rain has fallen on parts of the region during the night.

No serious injuries have been reported due the flooding though police had to deal with a number of motor vehicle accidents.

A flood warning has been issued for a band stretching from Reading , through Montgomery County, Philadelphia, and Burlington County to the Jersey Shore until 10:30 a.m.

The rest of the region is under a flood advisory, which means river or stream flows are elevate and ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent.

Looking ahead, the rain will let up around 10 a.m. in Philadelphia, but it will remain cloudy until clearing this evening. The high temperature for the day will be around 70.