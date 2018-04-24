Radnor murder-suicide was calculated, extensively planned, police say

David Gambacorta is a writer-at-large who focuses on longform storytelling. He started working for the Inquirer and Daily News in 2005.

Meredith Chapman didn’t realize she’d walked into a trap when she stepped into her Radnor home on Monday night.

A female intruder who was waiting for Chapman had been careful to cover her tracks, going so far as to clean up the pieces of shattered glass that were left behind when she broke into the three-story brick property on Lowrys Lane, investigators say.

And then she pounced. In the moments that followed, the sound of gunfire jarred this otherwise quiet neighborhood. Chapman, 33, an assistant vice president at Villanova University, was shot dead, police say, and her killer committed suicide. Neighbors called police shortly after 7 p.m., reporting that they’d heard gunshots and smelled something acrid in the air.

In the hours that followed, police began to unravel the mystery surrounding the shocking murder-suicide.

Radnor Township Police Superintendent William Colarulo said the killer — whose name has not yet been released — had apparently planned to kill Chapman because the woman believed Chapman had been romantically involved with her husband.

“She went to great lengths to disguise herself,” Colarulo said. “She wore a wig, and took a train from Delaware to Radnor. She broke into the victim’s house, and cleaned up the glass so the victim didn’t realize someone was in her home.”

Chapman was a former communications official at the University of Delaware, and had run unsuccessfully for a state senate seat in Delaware. She was married to Newark City Councilman Luke Chapman, who announced earlier this year that he was not running for a fourth term.

Radnor Township officials are expected to release more information about the case later today.