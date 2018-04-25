Jehovah's Witnesses and sex-abuse cover-ups: Do you have a story?

Before Radnor murder-suicide, Jennair Gerardot begged for marriage help on neighborhood app

David Gambacorta is a writer-at-large who focuses on longform storytelling. He started working for the Inquirer and Daily News in 2005.

Police say Jennair Gerardot (left) shot and killed Meredith Chapman (right) before committing suicide.

The usual question that hovers over any senseless tragedy is how — How did this happen?

That’s certainly been the case since police discovered the bodies of two women, Meredith Chapman and Jennair Gerardot, in the kitchen of a three-story property in a normally quiet pocket of Radnor on Monday.

Police said Gerardot, 47, a former marketing manager, broke into the house, which belonged to Chapman, a 33-year-old assistant vice president at Villanova University. When Chapman stepped inside her home that night, she was ambushed by Gerardot and shot in the head. Gerardot then turned her gun on herself.

That both women met such a violent end was difficult for their friends and relatives to comprehend. They were bright, accomplished and seemed to have happy marriages, based on the photos and messages that decorated their social media accounts. But pictures never tell the full story.

According to Radnor Township Police Superintendent William Colarulo, Chapman had been involved in an affair with Gerardot’s husband, Mark. When Gerardot discovered the infidelity, she plotted her revenge in a series of text messages and emails, and took a train from Delaware with murder on her mind.

But in the months before Gerardot became the topic of breathless national news coverage, there were hints that she was beginning to unravel.

She ventured onto the neighborhood app NextDoor in February, and reached out to the online community for help in no uncertain terms.

“I just transferred to Delaware in December for my Husband’s new job, and he’s telling me he wants a divorce,” Gerardot wrote. “I don’t know anyone and am completely clueless to the area.”

Gerardot had worked for the better part of five years for a South Carolina-based manufacturing company called Circor Instrumentation before moving north to Wilmington. But she was looking for more than general guidance on her new surroundings.

“Can someone please recommend a reputable and successful and driven divorce attorney?” she asked.

Gerardot returned to the same app again in March, and posted an even more desperate plea.

“Please recommend an EXCELLENT marriage counselor for couple on brink of divorce,” she wrote.

This post was longer, and offered a deeper portrait of a woman who seemed desperate to save a marriage that was threatening to tumble off a cliff. She was open to any kind of therapy, she said, from religious-based to boot camp-style therapy.

“We will need someone who is very educated and experienced dealing with couples issues including infidelity, depression, traumatic experiences, child/parent dynamics, being accountable for actions, etc.,” Gerardot wrote.

It’s unclear whether the couple ever sought marriage counseling. The posts are moot now, colored by Gerardot’s decision to solve her marriage woes by picking up a handgun.

Mark Gerardot, who recently left a position as a creative director at the University of Delaware, has not been available for comment.

Police officers who were called to Chapman’s house on Monday found Gerardot in her driveway. He told them he thought his wife was inside. Investigators believe he was in the area because he’d been led to believe Chapman was going to meet him for dinner.

Chapman had only recently moved into her Radnor neighborhood, which is just blocks from Villanova’s campus. She was living alone. Police said she had recently separated from her husband, Luke Chapman, a former Newark city councilman. He has not responded to requests for comment.