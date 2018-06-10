On Dick Clark's old dancing ground, the Grit Live podcast aims to be 'the Pandora of entrepreneurs'

5-year-old shot along with four others in N. Philly

A file photo of a shooting scene in Philadelphia.

A 5-year-old boy was among the victims in a quintuple shooting late Saturday night in North Philadelphia, police said.

The shooting began just after 11 p.m. on the 2200 block of North 20th Street, police said, during what has been reported as a peaceful gathering of people enjoying the mild weather.

The names of the shooting victims, all males, were not released.

The 5-year-old, shot once in the left knee, is in stable condition at St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children, police said.

The following information was provided by police on the other four victims, who were admitted to Temple University Hospital:

A 41-year-old, shot once in the left chest, is in critical condition.

A 21-year-old shot five times — once in the right chest, twice in the right forearm and once each in the right leg and buttocks — is also in critical condition.

A 48-year-old, shot once in the left hip, is in stable condition.

A 43-year-old, shot once in the right shin, is in stable condition.

No arrests have been reported and the investigation continues.