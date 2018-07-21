VP Mike Pence to visit Philly Monday to promote GOP's Lou Barletta, tax cuts

Pat Toomey used Senate tradition to block an Obama Pa. judicial pick. GOP leaders won't give Bob Casey the same deference

Jul 17

Vice President Mike Pence is due to visit Philadelphia Monday to promote President Trump’s tax cuts and Lou Barletta, a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate. Barletta is running against Sen. Bob Casey (D., Pa.).

WASHINGTON — Vice President Pence is due to visit Center City on Monday to promote President Trump’s signature tax cuts and fellow Republican Lou Barletta, who is running for U.S. Senate.

Pence’s visit comes as Barletta, a congressman, struggles to close ground on Sen. Bob Casey (D., Pa.) in both polls and fund-raising. He’ll be returning to a state where Trump scored one of his most surprising victories in 2016 and where Barletta is hoping to ride that momentum to another GOP victory.

Casey, however, has banked on opposing Trump and is eager to tie his rival to the president.

Pence will first speak at an event staged by a pro-Trump group, America First Policies, to promote the president’s tax plan, according to the White House. The event will be at the downtown Sheraton. America First Policies is a political nonprofit, which means it legally does not have to disclose its donors.

Pence is then scheduled to host a Barletta fund-raiser at the Union League.

Pence’s visit has been widely reported previously, though the White House only confirmed the details Saturday night.

Barletta had about $1.55 million in his campaign fund as of June 30, compared with roughly $9.8 million for Casey.