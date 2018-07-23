In Philly, VP Mike Pence touts Trump successes, stumps for Lou Barletta

Chris Brennan writes about people, power and politics . He was previously the political editor for the Daily News. Since 1999, Brennan has covered elections for president, the U.S. Senate and House, governor of Pennsylvania, mayor of Philadelphia and other public offices.

Vice President Mike Pence speaks at a tax policy event hosted by America First Policies at Lee University's Pangle Hall on Saturday, July 21, 2018, in Cleveland, Tenn. Pence was the keynote speaker at the event.

Vice President Mike Pence arrived in Philadelphia Monday to tout President Trump’s economic agenda, raise cash for Rep. Lou Barletta’s bid for the Senate and tell voters they need Republicans in Congress to “finish what we’ve started.”

His afternoon visit, which includes speeches at a Center City hotel and a Barletta fundraiser at the Union League, was expected to snarl downtown traffic and draw protesters into the early evening.

His first stop, just after 2 p.m., was an event at the Sheraton hosted by America First Policies, a nonprofit set up by former Trump campaign staff to support the president’s agenda and one that makes independent expenditures in political races.

There, Pence is expected to offer a locally tailored version of a speech he has been delivering for months — from Cleveland in March to Milwaukee in April to Phoenix in May to Columbus in June to St. Louis last Thursday.

Each address hits the same notes — that the Trump administration has focused on border security, appointed conservatives to federal judgeships, increased military spending. Pence has also served up the same names and topics for the audiences to boo — House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, Obamacare, and Democratic opposition to Trump’s tax cuts.

In a Sunday op-ed piece for the The Inquirer, Daily News and Philly.com, the vice president outlined pieces of his message, focusing on the tax cut package Trump signed into law in December. He wrote that the legislation resulted in 73,000 Pennsylvanians receiving “bigger pay raises, better benefits and cash bonuses because of our tax cuts.”

That amounts to about 1.3 percent of the state’s workforce of 5.8 million, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Pence also knocked Barletta’s opponent, Sen. Bob Casey Jr., a Scranton Democrat seeking a third term, for opposing the tax cuts, claiming he “votes against the policies that Pennsylvania working families need.”

The Democratic National Committee, in response, derided Barletta as “Trump’s personal lapdog.”

Casey, speaking to reporters in Harrisburg hours before Pence arrived in Philadelphia, criticized the tax reform bill, rattling off statistics that he says prove that the largest tax breaks will come to those who need it the least, rather than to middle-class families.

“We missed an opportunity that only comes around every 30 years,” he said.

Pence’s role as headliner at the private campaign fundraiser later at the Union League could be a much-needed boost for Barletta, a Hazleton Republican who has lagged behind Casey in campaign cash. Casey’s most recent campaign finance reports show he raised $2.2 million in the second quarter of 2018, and had $9.8 million on hand for the fall contest. Barletta raised $1.3 million in the same period, with $1.6 million in the bank.

“I don’t need to raise as much money as Sen. Casey,” Barletta said Monday in Philadelphia, before the vice president arrived. “The person who raises the most money doesn’t always win. It’s the person with the best ideas and who the people of Pennsylvania want to represent them.”

Barletta said it was Trump, in a June 2017 phone call, who first urged him to run for the Senate. Trump has committed to campaign for him, said Barletta, who was co-chairman of Trump’s campaign in Pennsylvania in 2016. That could set up a unique political tension between a president who cherishes campaign rallies and his political team, who might worry about Trump so publicly supporting a candidate who falls short.

America First Policies reported spending just short of $2 million on two races in 2017, one win and one loss. The group supported Luther Strange, who lost a Republican primary in Alabama for the U.S. Senate to former Judge Roy Jones, who then lost the special election to Democrat Doug Jones. And the group opposed Democrat Jon Ossoff, who lost a special election for the U.S. House to Republican Karen Handel in Georgia.

Asked if he feels his political fortunes are linked to Trump’s, Barletta said he was looking forward to talking about tax cuts. “That’s what matters most to people,” he said. “Not so much the president but that his policies are working.”

Staff writer Claudia Irizarry-Aponte and Liz Navratil of the Harrisburg bureau contributed to this report.