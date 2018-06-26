Veteran Philly firefighter critically injured in training exercise

The Philadelphia Fire Department takes a break from a call at the former Inquirer and Daily News building, at 15th and Callowhill Streets, in Philadelphia, April 11, 2018.

A 34-year veteran of the Philadelphia Fire Department was critically injured Monday in a training exercise at the Fire Academy in Holmesburg, authorities said.

Lt. Benny Hutchins, who joined the Fire Department in 1984, was going through a survival training exercise at the academy when he was injured, said Ed Marks, president of Local 22 firefighter’s union. Hutchins was taken to Aria Torresdale Hospital, where he is listed in critical condition, Marks said.

A Fire Department spokesperson said only that a firefighter had “suffered a medical emergency at the fire academy” at 5200 Pennypack St. She declined to elaborate.

Marks said he wasn’t sure what training exercise Hutchins was participating in when he was injured. It was part of a survival training that 1,700 people have gone through so far, Marks said.