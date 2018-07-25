Trump coming to Wilkes-Barre to stump for Barletta, sources say

I cover national politics and policy from Washington D.C., with a focus on Pennsylvania and New Jersey lawmakers and issues.

U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta with President Trump at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre during an Oct. 10, 2016 campaign rally.

President Trump appears ready to headline a campaign rally for U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta in Wilkes-Barre next week, the second half of a one-two political punch after Vice President Mike Pence stumped Monday in Philadelphia to boost Barletta’s bid for the Senate.

Two Republican sources say the White House is finalizing details. One said an Aug. 2 rally is planned at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza, the 10,000-seat stadium where Trump held campaign rallies in April and October 2016 for his presidential campaign.

Barletta’s campaign would not confirm the event, which was first reported by the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader and The Scranton Times-Tribune. The White House declined to comment.

Barletta, who served as co-chairman of Trump’s 2016 campaign in Pennsylvania, has said it was Trump in June 2017 who first urged him to challenge U.S. Sen. Bob Casey’s bid for a third term.

The presidential visit comes as Republicans in both Pennsylvania and Washington have grown pessimistic about Barletta’s challenge – dismayed by his soft fund-raising and a concern that he is relying too heavily on trying to recreate Trump’s coalition. Public polls have shown Casey with a double-digit lead in the race, and the Democrat has a massive edge in campaign funds, with nearly $10 million on hand as of his June 30, compared to about $1.56 million for the challenger.

Barletta is hoping the president’s personal involvement and outside political spending groups will help carry his campaign, but those kind of organizations will want to see progress before investing in the race. And conservative groups have many options to choose from, since 10 Democratic senators are seeking reelection in states Trump won.

When Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in May listed off nine races that he thinks will be key to control of the Senate, Pennsylvania’s contest wasn’t among them.

“Lou Barletta has not yet shown this is a viable pick up opportunity, but perhaps President Trump’s visit can help jump start that effort,” said a Washington Republican operative tracking Senate races.

Trump, however, has a fondness for Pennsylvania and Barletta. He went to college at the University of Pennsylvania, scored one of his biggest Election Day upsets in the Keystone State, and has continued to return regularly for campaign events and rallies. Barletta, a longtime hard-liner on illegal immigration, was one of the first elected Republicans to support Trump, and the president deeply values personal loyalty.

Though his support is thin in Southeast Pennsylvania, Trump remains popular in many other parts of the state. Republicans believe the polls will narrow if they can boost Barletta’s name recognition, particularly in places like the Northeast. Luzerne County, where Wilkes-Barre is located, was one of three statewide that turned red for the 2016 election and helped Republicans end a three-decade drought here in presidential elections.

Trump appeared at the Mohegan Sun Arena on Oct. 10, 2016, three days after his presidential campaign was rocked by the public release of an Access Hollywood video that included graphic video of the candidate boasting about sexually assaulting women and getting away with it because of his fame. Barletta initially called Trump’s comments “indefensible, demeaning and totally inappropriate.”

But he was on stage with the candidate at the October rally, as Trump railed about illegal immigration, trade deals, taxes, the media and Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton. Trump also praised the group WikiLeaks, which had just released emails describing a speech Clinton had delivered to Wall Street banks.