Saccone concedes race in 18th District to Lamb

In this Tuesday, March 13, 2018, file photo, Republican Rick Saccone is surrounded by media as he heads to a polling place in McKeesport, Pa., to cast his ballot in a special U.S. House election. Saccone lost the election to Democrat Conor Lamb.

HARRISBURG — Republican State Rep. Rick Saccone has conceded a special congressional election in southwestern Pennsylvania to Democrat Conor Lamb after the GOP had considered a recount and legal action.

Lamb, 33, claimed the seat by about 750 votes in the Republican-held 18th Congressional District, which President Trump won by almost 20 percentage points just 16 months ago.

Lamb, who struck a moderate tone during the race and was backed by the district’s influential labor unions, beat Saccone, who had compiled one of the most conservative voting records in the state Legislature.

He also benefited from what Pittsburgh-area Democrats called the party’s most energized electorate they had ever seen, driven by an anti-Trump fervor.

Lamb succeeds Republican Tim Murphy, an eight-term congressman who resigned in October amid a sex scandal. Vote counting was nearly over.

“I congratulate Mr. Saccone for a close, hard-fought race & wish him the best,” Lamb said Wednesday night on Twitter.

In the race, Lamb downplayed opposition to Trump, opposed sweeping new gun regulations, and supported Trump’s steel tariffs, but was a fierce critic of Republicans’ tax cuts and health care policy.

Saccone, 60, adhered to Republican orthodoxy and openly embraced Trump, who tweeted many times on his behalf and campaigned in person twice, including a raucous rally the Saturday before voters cast ballots.

Outside Republican groups spent more than $10 million — about seven times as much as outside groups spent for Lamb — with much of it attacking Lamb as a stooge for national Democrats, particularly House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi. Lamb, however, distanced himself from Pelosi and held national Democrats at arm’s length while he easily outraised Saccone in campaign cash.

