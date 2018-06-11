After 2016 Russian hack attempts on Pa. voter data, registration system to be audited

State Auditor General Eugene DePasquale will audit the state’s voter registration system, which state officials were told last year was unsuccessfully targeted by Russian hackers before the 2016 presidential election.

HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania Auditor General Eugene DePasquale announced on Monday that his office will test the security of the state’s voter-registration system, the target of Russian hacking attempts before the 2016 presidential election.

Pennsylvania was one of 21 states whose election data were targeted by Russian hackers, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said last year. There is no evidence of a breach, Acting Secretary of State Robert Torres said during a press conference to announce the audit.

The audit will focus on the Statewide Uniform Registry of Electors, which holds the registration information of about eight million Pennsylvania voters in the state’s 67 counties. The SURE system is run by the Pennsylvania Department of State.

The audit will be completed, and its results sent to the Department of State “ASAP” so it can make necessary changes for the 2020 presidential election, DePasquale said. The process will assess whether the SURE system’s records are accurate and secure.

The Department of State will use the results as it seeks to replace the 16-year-old SURE system.

“There is zero question that Russians tried to hack it and to interfere in the 2016 election process in Pennsylvania,” DePasquale said Monday.

DePasquale said he reached an agreement with legislators to audit the state’s voting system. Legislation to require an audit, introduced last year by Sen. Kim Ward (R., Westmoreland), passed the Senate and remains in the House of Representatives.

Ward said she proposed the legislation to “put conspiracies to rest” about Russian hacking in the 2016 election.

“It’s not a Republican issue, it’s not a Democratic issue,” Ward added. “It is a citizen-have-confidence-in-your-election-process issue.”

Contact Gillian McGoldrick at gillian@temple.edu.