In the Pa. Capitol, a milestone in the works: an on-time budget

HARRISBURG – What a difference an election year makes.

For the first time since Gov. Wolf took office, his administration and the Republican-controlled legislature appear to have hammered out a deal on the state budget, days in advance of the June 30 deadline to have a spending plan in place for the new fiscal year.

The House Appropriations committee on Tuesday morning unanimously approved a $32.7 billion budget that does not raise any new taxes or fees, and includes $100 million more for public schools, $25 million more for early childhood education and $15 million for special education. It also includes an additional $60 million for school safety programs.

Within minutes of its passage out of committee, Wolf, a Democrat, praised the spending plan, calling it “responsible and bipartisan,” a signal that he will sign off on the document.

“This budget makes smart investments in education, safety and human services and continues the progress we’ve made to restore fiscal stability to the commonwealth’s finances,” Wolf said.

Absent any eleventh-hour kinks, the budget could be approved by week’s end, a full week before the deadline – a budget milestone. Since Wolf, a Democrat, took office in 2015, he and GOP leaders have waged fierce battles over the budget, leading to chronically late budgets.

This year, however, Wolf, the entire House of Representatives and half the members of the Senate are facing elections. Election-year budgets are traditionally non-controversial and tend to get done more quickly.

Republicans who control the House could cast a final vote on the budget as early as Wednesday. Senate leaders expect to meet behind closed doors later Tuesday to brief members on the details of the plan. The Senate also needs to approve the plan before it is sent to Wolf for his signature.

Jennifer Kocher, spokesperson for Senate Republicans, said leaders are “optimistic with the product.”