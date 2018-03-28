Judge rules Lt. Gov. Stack can list Philly as his home on primary ballot

A Commonwealth Court judge sided with Lt. Gov. Mike Stack in a legal challenge to his ability to claim on the upcoming Democratic primary ballot that Philadelphia is his home county.

After moving into the lieutenant governor’s mansion in Lebanon County, Stack and his wife sold their Philadelphia house in early 2016. Since then, Stack has claimed his mother’s home in Northeast Philadelphia as his residence. Stack said he has renewed his driver’s license using his mother’s address and paid the city’s wage tax in 2016 and 2017.

Commonwealth Court President Judge Mary Hannah Leavitt wrote in her opinion: “It is the place where he votes, collects mail, pays taxes, stores personal effects and spends occasional nights.”

Stack faces a crowded field of challengers in the primary: Braddock Mayor John Fetterman, Craig Lehman of Lancaster County, Montgomery County’s Raymond Sosa, Chester County’s Kathleen Cozzone, and Philadelphia’s Nina Ahmad.

In the 2014 primary, Stack received 83.2 percent of the vote in the city.

