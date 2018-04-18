Pennsylvania Senate OKs bill targeting repeat DUI offenders

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Legislation is advancing in Pennsylvania to impose stiffer punishments on a repeat drunk-driving offender who kills someone while driving under the influence.

The Senate voted 45-4 on Wednesday to send the bill to the House.

Currently, a drunk driver who kills someone faces a three-year mandatory sentence. Under the bill, that sentence would rise to five years in prison for a repeat drunk driver and to seven years in prison for someone who has two or more prior drunk-driving convictions.

The bill imposes a consecutive prison term for each victim.

The sponsor, Sen. John Rafferty of Montgomery County, says about one-third of all drivers arrested or convicted of drunk driving are repeat offenders.

Meanwhile, the bill also increases the penalty to a third-degree felony for certain driving-under-the-influence repeat offenders.

This story has been corrected to show that the vote on the bill was 45-4, not unanimous.